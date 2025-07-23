Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 12:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi's Zagreb trip spurs €1.1 bn Indian bids for Croatian projects

PM Modi's Zagreb trip spurs €1.1 bn Indian bids for Croatian projects

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic praised India's growing interest in maritime trade routes to the Mediterranean when he met his Indian counterpart in June

PM Modi

New Delhi is a relative newcomer to the Balkans where Beijing has invested heavily in infrastructure projects through its Belt and Road initiative. | Image: X@PMOIndia

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 12:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Jasmina Kuzmanovic
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Zagreb last month is prompting growing interest from Indian companies in major infrastructure projects in Croatia.
 
Over the past week, Afcons Infrastructure Ltd submitted three bids for state railway and road-building projects in the euro area’s newest member, worth 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in total. Another Indian company, a conglomerate led by Ashoka Buildcon Ltd, is also vying for the same railway reconstruction contract as Afcons.
 
Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic praised India’s growing interest in maritime trade routes to the Mediterranean when he met his Indian counterpart in June to discuss mutual economic and defense cooperation. New Delhi is a relative newcomer to the Balkans where Beijing has invested heavily in infrastructure projects through its Belt and Road initiative.
 
 
A Chinese consortium led by China Road and Bridge Corporation built a 2.4 kilometre (1.5 miles) Peljesac bridge, Croatia’s largest sea bridge, that opened in 2022 and was paid for mainly using European Union funds. It helped connect the country’s coastal territory and bypass a strip of Bosnian territory in a boost to transport and tourism. 
 
As part of the tender process, the Mumbai-based Afcons on Monday submitted the lowest bid in the railway reconstruction tender by HZ Infrastruktura, estimated at 620 million euros. It’s one of the biggest railroad plans in Croatia’s modern history,  financed in part from EU funds.
 
In the two other highway-building projects in southern Croatia, Afcons is facing competing bids from China Road and Bridge Corporation. Afcons bid 240.5 million euros and 214.4 million euros respectively.    (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

crime scene

Indian man injured in racist attack near Dublin, envoy seeks justice

F-35 fighter jet

UK Royal Navy's F-35 fighter jet takes off after repairs in Kerala

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

India, Maldives in discussions to negotiate free trade pact: Foreign secy

MiG-21 aircraft

India's iconic MiG-21 fighter jet to retire in Sept after 60 yrs of service

Apache helicopter, Apache attack helicopter

Indian Army gets first batch of Apache helicopters; calls it a milestone

Topics : Narendra Modi India's infrastructure Croatia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 12:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStock to Watch TodayJagdeep Dhankhar ResignsPaytm Q1 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayBGMI Redeem CodeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon