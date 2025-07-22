Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 07:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UK Royal Navy's F-35 fighter jet takes off after repairs in Kerala

UK Royal Navy's F-35 fighter jet takes off after repairs in Kerala

The UK Royal Navy's F-35, grounded in Kerala for over a month, has taken off following technical repairs. Meanwhile, the Indian Army received three Apache attack helicopters

F-35 fighter jet

British Navy’s F-35 fighter jet at Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo: X/ANI)

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 7:42 PM IST

The UK Royal Navy's F-35 fighter jet, which had been stranded in Kerala for more than a month, took off on Tuesday after undergoing technical repairs.
 
The US-made fighter jet, among the world’s most advanced, had become an object of speculation and humour on social media in India after it was grounded at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on June 14, when it was diverted to Kerala. Bad weather or a technical snag had hindered its landing on the Prince of Wales aircraft carrier, deployed by the Royal Navy in the Indian Ocean region on a monthslong operation. The fighter jet is said to have developed an engineering problem while on the ground.
 
 
A UK engineering team completed the repairs and safety checks from July 6, allowing the aircraft to resume active service, a British High Commission statement in New Delhi said.
 
“We look forward to continuing to strengthen our defence partnership with India,” the statement added.
 
Indian Army Gets New Apache Attack Choppers

The Indian Army received the delivery of three Apache attack helicopters on Tuesday, five years after the order was placed with US manufacturers.
 
Visuals released by the Army showed a transport aircraft bringing the combat helicopters to the Hindon air base on the outskirts of Delhi.
 
Part of a six-helicopter purchase worth $800 million, the three helicopters will add to the squadron strength of the Army, which already has the indigenously developed light-combat Prachand and the multirole Rudra.

Topics : F-35 fighter jet Fighter jet British navy

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 7:42 PM IST

