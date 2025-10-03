Friday, October 03, 2025 | 11:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India rejects Bangladesh claim of its role in Khagrachhari clashes

India rejects Bangladesh claim of its role in Khagrachhari clashes

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India categorically rejects these 'false and baseless allegations'

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal

"The interim government, which is unable to maintain law and order in Bangladesh, has routinely sought to shift the blame elsewhere," Randhir Jaiswal said. (@MEAIndia)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 11:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India on Friday trashed as "false and baseless" a senior Bangladeshi official's claim of its involvement in violent clashes in Bangladesh.

Following the clashes at Khagrachhari district in Chittagong Hill Tracts in southwestern Bangladesh last week, de-facto home minister Jahangir Alam Chowdhury alleged that the unrest was being fuelled by India.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India categorically rejects these "false and baseless allegations".

"The interim government, which is unable to maintain law and order in Bangladesh, has routinely sought to shift the blame elsewhere," he said.

"It would do well to introspect and conduct serious investigations into the action of local extremists committing violence, arson and land grab against the minority communities in the Chittagong Hill Tracts," he added.

 

Also Read

plane crash

A-I 171 crash probe agency denies pilots' body request for representation

electricity, power sector

India's power output growth slows in September as industrial momentum eases

United Nations Human Rights Council, UNHRC

India slams Pakistan at UNHRC, calls rights allegations hypocritical

Savings for Indian refiners from purchasing Russian oil have decreased to a third of what they were in the years following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which triggered global crises, sanctions, and discounted Russian oil seeking buyers. Despite this

India's diesel exports to Europe likely hit record high in September

Amir Khan Muttaqi, Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister

Afghan foreign minister Muttaqi to visit India after UN travel ban waiver

Jaiswal was responding to a question on Chowdhury's remarks during a weekly media briefing.

There has been a sharp downturn in India-Bangladesh relations after deposed prime minister Hasina fled Dhaka and took shelter in India in August last year in the face of a massive anti-government protest.

The violence in Khagrachhari district erupted after the alleged rape of a girl last week.

Three tribal men were reportedly shot dead and dozens were injured in clashes last Sunday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Putin orders his govt to address India's trade imbalance concerns

AP Singh

IAF chief says 2047 roadmap ready, manned jets still vital amid drone push

India Brazil

India, Brazil discuss trade, critical minerals ahead of Lula's visit

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

Pakistan must be held accountable: India slams attacks on civilians in PoK

Amar Preet Singh, Amar Preet, Air Chief MarshalAmar Preet Singh, Amar Preet, Air Chief Marshal

F-16, JF-17 among 5 Pakistani fighter jets hit in Op Sindoor: IAF chief

Topics : India Bangladesh Clashes Protest

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 11:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthOTT Release This WeekNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon