India signs Haj agreement with Saudi Arabia, quota set at 175,025 pilgrims

India on Monday signed a Haj agreement with Saudi Arabia, finalising a quota of 1,75,025 pilgrims for itself.

India on Monday signed a Haj agreement with Saudi Arabia, finalising a quota of 1,75,025 pilgrims for itself. (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

India on Monday signed a Haj agreement with Saudi Arabia, finalising a quota of 1,75,025 pilgrims for itself.

Ministry of Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju signed the agreement with Saudi Arabia's Minister for Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah in Jeddah.

"Haj Agreement 2025 signed with Tawfiq Bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, Minister for Hajj and Umrah of Kindom of Saudi Arabia. Finalized a quota of 1,75,025 pilgrims from India for Haj 2025. We are committed to providing the best possible services to all our Haj pilgrims," Rijiju said in a post on X.

"In the meeting with Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah, Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, we discussed important matters related to Hajj 2025 and explored steps to further improve the pilgrimage experience for Indian pilgrims. It will also strengthen our bilateral relation," the minister said.

 

Reacting to the development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he welcomes this agreement, which is a "wonderful news" for Hajj pilgrims from India.

He said, "Our Government is committed to ensuring improved pilgrimage experiences for devotees."  In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha last month, Rijiju said that for the year 2025, the quota has been distributed within the same range between HCoI and HGOs, in the ratio of 70:30, which has been communicated vide the Haj Policy-2025 issued on August 5, 2024.

For Haj 2025, the quota of Haj pilgrims allotted to HGOs is 30 per cent of India's total of 1,75,025, i.e. 52,507, he had said. The minister had also said that in the last five years, the quota distribution between HCoI and HGOs has varied between 70:30 and 80:20.

