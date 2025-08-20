Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India successfully test-fires ICBM Agni 5 missile from Odisha's Chandipur

India successfully test-fires ICBM Agni 5 missile from Odisha's Chandipur

It was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command, it added

Agni-5

Indigenously developed Agni-5 missile. (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

India on Wednesday successfully test-fired intermediate range ballistic missile Agni 5 from the Integrated Test Range in Odisha's Chandipur, a defence statement said. 
The launch validated all operational and technical parameters, it said. 
It was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command, it added. 
 

Topics : ICBM Defence ballistic missiles

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

