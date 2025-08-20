India successfully test-fires ICBM Agni 5 missile from Odisha's Chandipur

India on Wednesday successfully test-fired intermediate range ballistic missile Agni 5 from the Integrated Test Range in Odisha's Chandipur, a defence statement said.
The launch validated all operational and technical parameters, it said.
It was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command, it added.
Reports indicate India has just carried out a test launch of the AGNI-5 Intercontinental Ballistic Missile, using NOTAM data, here is a map outlining the missile’s 4,790 km tested range https://t.co/AhcIOwVVl7 pic.twitter.com/MnIJqpdqWD— Damien Symon (@detresfa_) August 20, 2025