Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 08:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India-China ties have made steady progress: PM Modi after meeting China FM

India-China ties have made steady progress: PM Modi after meeting China FM

"I look forward to our next meeting in Tianjin on sidelines of SCO Summit. Stable, predictable, constructive ties between India and China will contribute significantly to regional," said PM Modi

modi

PM stressed the need to maintain peace and tranquillity along the border and reaffirmed India’s commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable settlement of the boundary issue.

Himanshu Thakur
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 8:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India-China relations have made steady progress, guided by respect for each other's interests and sensitivities, after meeting China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
 
"Glad to meet Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Since my meeting with President Xi in Kazan last year, India-China relations have made steady progress, guided by respect for each other's interests and sensitivities. I look forward to our next meeting in Tianjin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit. Stable, predictable, constructive ties between India and China will contribute significantly to regional as well as global peace and prosperity," PM Modi said on social media site X.  Wang Yi extended an invitation to the Prime Minister, during the meeting, for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin.  The SCO Summit in Tianjin is scheduled to take place from August 31 to September 1, 2025.  The Prime Minister thanked President Xi for the invitation to the SCO Summit and confirmed his acceptance. He expressed support for China’s presidency of the Summit and said he looked forward to meeting President Xi in Tianjin. 
PM stressed the need to maintain peace and tranquillity along the border and reaffirmed India’s commitment to a reasonable and mutually acceptable settlement on the boundary issue.
 
 
The Prime Minister also noted the positive progress in bilateral relations since his meeting with President Xi in Kazan last year, highlighting the resumption of the Kailash Manasarovar pilgrimage.  Jaishankar-Wang meet 
 
Wang Yi is on a two-day visit to India, earlier he met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday. In his opening remarks during the discussion, Jaishankar said that “the basis for any positive momentum” in India-China ties “is the ability to jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas.”  “Having seen a difficult period in our relationship,” Jaishankar told Wang, “our two nations now seek to move ahead”. This requires a candid and constructive approach from both sides, he said.  During meeting with EAM, Wang discussed economic and trade matters, including the resumption of border trade and direct flights, while New Delhi once again raised concerns over Beijing’s restrictions on rare earth mineral exports.     

More From This Section

Chinese soldiers, China military

Inside Beijing's military parade: From laser tanks to hypersonic missiles

Taiwan flag, Taiwan

No change in our position on Taiwan: India rebuts China's Jaishankar claim

Donald Trump, Trump

Settled 6 wars in 6 months: Trump again claims stopping India-Pak conflict

Former Army COAS General Manoj Mukund Naravane

Ex-Army Chief Naravane urges dialogue for Russia-Ukraine peace solution

Spear Corps Commander Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar (second from right) witnessed Ex drone Prahar — an exercise that validated the integration of drone technology into tactical operations (Photo: @Spearcorps/x)

Indian Army's 'Rudra' all-arms brigades reflect change, not rehashpremium

Topics : Narendra Modi China

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 8:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai Rains LIVEIndia Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWho is Manika VishwakarmaGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Sudershan ReddyBlueStone Jewellery IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon