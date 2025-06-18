Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 12:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Transnational repression key to India's actions: Canadian intel report

Transnational repression key to India's actions: Canadian intel report

A Canadian intelligence report claims transnational repression is central to India's activities in Canada, accusing Indian officials and proxies of influencing communities and political decisions

PM Modi, Mark Carney

The report comes shortly after Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Mark Carney vowed to improve bilateral ties during the G7 summit held in Alberta, Canada. | Image: X@narendramodi

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 11:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An intelligence document by Canada’s security agency has accused India of engaging in foreign interference, according to a Reuters report.
 
The report by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) has claimed that transnational repression is a key feature of India’s actions in Canada. However, it also stated that China remains the most significant counter-intelligence threat, followed by Russia, Iran, and Pakistan. 
 
"Indian officials, including their Canada-based proxy agents, engage in a range of activities that seek to influence Canadian communities and politicians," the CSIS report said. "These activities attempt to steer Canada’s positions into alignment with India’s interests on key issues, particularly with respect to how the Indian government perceives Canada-based supporters of an independent homeland that they call Khalistan."
 
 
The Indian High Commission has not issued any statement on the aforementioned report so far.

Also Read

PM Modi, Mark Carney

PM Modi-Carney talks: India, Canada to post envoys; stabilise relations

PM Modi, Mark Carney

What Canadian PM Mark Carney said on Nijjar killing after meeting PM Modi

India canada

G7 Summit in Canada: PM Narendra Modi to meet Carney to 'reset' ties

PM Modi

PM Modi to arrive in Canada for G7 Summit amid hopes of diplomatic thaw

India Canada

Looking at G7 meet as chance to reset ties: MEA on India-Canada relations

PM Modi, Carney vow to boost ties

 
The report comes shortly after Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Mark Carney vowed to improve bilateral ties during the G7 summit held in Alberta, Canada. During the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney held what both governments described as "constructive" discussions. As a result, they agreed to reinstate their top diplomats, who had been withdrawn last year amid rising tensions.   
 
Significantly, Carney’s decision to invite PM Modi to the G7 meeting sparked criticism from some members of Canada’s Sikh community, who remain upset over past allegations involving India. 

India-Canada row: Diplomatic strain

 
Relations between India and Canada deteriorated in 2023 after then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau publicly accused the Indian government of being involved in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian Sikh separatist leader, on June 18 that year.
 
The Indian government has strongly denied any role in Nijjar’s death and, in turn, accused Canada of sheltering Sikh separatists who advocate for Khalistan — a proposed independent Sikh homeland.
 
Last October, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said that they had communicated over a dozen threats to Sikh individuals in Canada who campaign for Khalistan.
 

More From This Section

PM Modi, G7 summit

Never discussed trade or US mediation during Op Sindoor: PM Modi to Trump

Image via Shutterstock

Terrorists blow up key gas pipeline in Pakistan's Lakki Marwat district

The Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan presides over the commissioning of INS Arnala, an anti-submarine warship, at the Naval dockyard in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, on June 18, 2025 | Photo: Indian Navy

Navy inducts first anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft INS Arnala

As part of an evacuation operation facilitated by the Indian government, 90 Kashmiri students were evacuated from Iran via Armenia. Visuals from Yerevan Airport show them boarding a commercial flight to India. (PTI Photo)

India launches Operation Sindhu to evacuate its citizens from Iran

PM Modi Croatia

Solutions not on battlefields, diplomacy only way: PM Modi in Croatia

Topics : India Canada Row Intelligence Khalistan movement

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 11:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesManchester City vs Wydad AC LIVE ScoreRSOS 10th 12th Result 2025Arisinfra Solutions IPOLatest News LIVEOswal Pumps IPODividend TodayUKPSC Admit Card 2025Agniveer GD Admit Card 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon