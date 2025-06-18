Transnational repression key to India's actions: Canadian intel report

An intelligence document by Canada’s security agency has accused India of engaging in foreign interference, according to a Reuters report.
The report by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) has claimed that transnational repression is a key feature of India’s actions in Canada. However, it also stated that China remains the most significant counter-intelligence threat, followed by Russia, Iran, and Pakistan.
"Indian officials, including their Canada-based proxy agents, engage in a range of activities that seek to influence Canadian communities and politicians," the CSIS report said. "These activities attempt to steer Canada’s positions into alignment with India’s interests on key issues, particularly with respect to how the Indian government perceives Canada-based supporters of an independent homeland that they call Khalistan."
The Indian High Commission has not issued any statement on the aforementioned report so far.
The report comes shortly after Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Mark Carney vowed to improve bilateral ties during the G7 summit held in Alberta, Canada. During the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney held what both governments described as "constructive" discussions. As a result, they agreed to reinstate their top diplomats, who had been withdrawn last year amid rising tensions.
Significantly, Carney’s decision to invite PM Modi to the G7 meeting sparked criticism from some members of Canada’s Sikh community, who remain upset over past allegations involving India.
India-Canada row: Diplomatic strain
Relations between India and Canada deteriorated in 2023 after then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau publicly accused the Indian government of being involved in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian Sikh separatist leader, on June 18 that year.
The Indian government has strongly denied any role in Nijjar’s death and, in turn, accused Canada of sheltering Sikh separatists who advocate for Khalistan — a proposed independent Sikh homeland.
Last October, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said that they had communicated over a dozen threats to Sikh individuals in Canada who campaign for Khalistan.