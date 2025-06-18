PM Modi speaks to Trump over mediation claim on India-Pakistan conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday sought to set the record straight on US President Donald Trump’s claims of mediating the India–Pakistan conflict, including assertions that he prevented escalation by threatening to suspend trade with both nations. Within hours, however, Trump reiterated to reporters that he had indeed “stopped the war” between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.
In a 35-minute phone call, Trump also enquired whether Modi could stop over in the US on his return from the G7 Summit in Canada. Due to prior commitments, the Prime Minister expressed his inability to do so.
Modi conveyed that India and Pakistan ceased military actions on May 10 following direct talks between their militaries, at Pakistan’s request, and without any US mediation. He added that after May 7—when India targeted terrorist infrastructure within Pakistan, including its airbases—there was no discussion at any level on an India–US trade deal.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said Modi also told Trump that at no point was a proposal for US mediation discussed. “India does not, and will never, accept mediation,” Modi reportedly stated, reaffirming that there is complete political consensus on the issue within India.
Despite the Indian PM’s clear assertions, Trump, speaking to reporters later, repeated his version: “Well, I stopped the war... I love Pakistan. I think Modi is a fantastic man. I spoke to him last night. We're going to make a trade deal with Modi of India. But I stopped the war between Pakistan and India.”
Also Read
He added, “They were going at it... both nuclear countries. I got it stopped. I don't think I had one story written... I stopped the war between two major nuclear nations.”
On 10 May, Trump claimed on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire after a “long night” of Washington-mediated talks. He has since repeated the claim over a dozen times, stating that he told both countries the US would engage in “a lot of trade” if they de-escalated the situation.
In the statement following the phone call, Foreign Secretary Misri said Trump “listened carefully” and expressed support for India’s fight against terrorism. Modi reportedly told Trump that India now views terrorism not as a proxy war, but as a full-fledged war. He also discussed Operation Sindoor, which remains ongoing.
The two leaders agreed to make efforts to meet in the near future. Misri noted that Modi and Trump were initially scheduled to meet on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, but the meeting was cancelled due to Trump’s early return to the US. The phone call took place at Trump’s request.
Details on the Conflict and Operation Sindoor
Modi said that on the night of 6–7 May, India had specifically targeted terrorist camps and hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. These actions were measured, precise, and non-escalatory, he told Trump.
Modi further said that on 9 May, US Vice-President JD Vance had warned India of a potential Pakistani military response. Modi conveyed that if such an attack occurred, India would respond decisively.
On the night of 9–10 May, India launched a strong and measured counterstrike, significantly damaging Pakistani military infrastructure, including airbases. As a result, Pakistan was compelled to request a cessation of hostilities, the PM told Trump.
The two leaders also discussed the ongoing conflicts between Israel and Iran, and Russia and Ukraine. Modi invited Trump to visit India for the upcoming Quad Summit, which New Delhi is set to host. Trump accepted the invitation and said he looked forward to the visit.
Modi at the G7 Outreach
At the G7 Outreach Summit, Prime Minister Modi stressed that there should be no double standards in addressing terrorism.
"Can those who spread terror and those who suffer from it be weighed on the same scale?" Modi asked. “India’s neighbourhood has become a breeding ground for terrorism, and turning a blind eye to the challenge would be a betrayal of humanity.”
He said, “For the sake of global peace and prosperity, our thinking and policies must be clear—any country that supports terrorism must be held accountable and made to pay the price.”
Modi criticised the global response to terrorism, stating, “On one hand, we are quick to impose various sanctions based on our own preferences and interests. On the other, nations that openly support terrorism continue to be rewarded.”
He asked, “Are we truly serious about addressing terrorism? Will we understand the true meaning of terrorism only when it knocks on our own doors?”
Energy Security and Global South
On energy security, Modi highlighted that Global South nations bear the brunt of geopolitical conflicts. “Regardless of where the tension originates, these countries are the first to be affected—be it food, fuel, fertiliser, or financial crises.”
He said that labour, materials, manufacturing, and mobility are also impacted and called for resilient supply chains.
“We must ensure that no country uses supply chains solely for its own interests or as a weapon,” he said.
Modi also flagged deepfakes as a growing concern: “AI-generated content must be clearly watermarked or accompanied by a clear disclosure to prevent societal disruption.”