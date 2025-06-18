INS Arnala commissioned as India's first shallow-water ASW warship

INS Arnala, an indigenously built anti-submarine warfare shallow-water craft (ASWSWC), was commissioned into the Indian Navy on Wednesday at a ceremony in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.
The first of 16 such warships, it is expected to boost the Navy’s combat capabilities, strengthen coastal defence, and enhance the country’s position as a self-reliant maritime power in the Indian Ocean region.
Named after a coastal fort in Maharashtra, Arnala, which has been inducted into the Eastern Naval Command, is 77 metres long and has a gross tonnage of over 1,490 tonnes, making it the largest Indian naval warship to be propelled by a diesel engine–waterjet combination.
Beyond warfighting — detecting, tracking, and engaging enemy submarines, particularly in coastal and shallow waters — the ASWSWC ship is also designed for search and rescue. It is equipped with advanced underwater sensors, acoustic communication systems, and a weapons suite that includes lightweight torpedoes, rockets, anti-torpedo decoys, and mine-laying capability.
Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, who presided over the ceremony, underscored the “transition from a ‘buyer’s Navy’ to a ‘builder’s Navy’”, according to an Indian Navy media statement.
Indigenous warships increasingly feature cutting-edge home-grown systems, ranging from stealth technology to electronic warfare suites and sensors, significantly enhancing combat preparedness and progressively realising the vision of self-reliance, the statement added.
Constructed by Indian companies Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers and Cochin Shipyard Limited, with more than 80 per cent indigenous components, this ship and the remaining 15 ASWSWC vessels will replace the ageing Abhay-class corvettes.
In recent years, the Indian Navy has been expanding its capabilities to counter the PLA Navy’s growing presence, including in the Indian Ocean region.