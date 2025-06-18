Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 05:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / INS Arnala commissioned as India's first shallow-water ASW warship

INS Arnala commissioned as India's first shallow-water ASW warship

INS Arnala, a diesel-powered indigenous warship with advanced sensors and weapons, was commissioned into the Navy, reinforcing coastal defence and maritime self-reliance

The Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan presides over the commissioning of INS Arnala, an anti-submarine warship, at the Naval dockyard in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, on June 18, 2025 | Photo: Indian Navy

The Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan presides over the commissioning of INS Arnala, an anti-submarine warship, at the Naval dockyard in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, on June 18, 2025 | Photo: Indian Navy

Satarupa Bhattacharjya
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

INS Arnala, an indigenously built anti-submarine warfare shallow-water craft (ASWSWC), was commissioned into the Indian Navy on Wednesday at a ceremony in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.
 
The first of 16 such warships, it is expected to boost the Navy’s combat capabilities, strengthen coastal defence, and enhance the country’s position as a self-reliant maritime power in the Indian Ocean region.
 
Named after a coastal fort in Maharashtra, Arnala, which has been inducted into the Eastern Naval Command, is 77 metres long and has a gross tonnage of over 1,490 tonnes, making it the largest Indian naval warship to be propelled by a diesel engine–waterjet combination. 
 
 
Beyond warfighting — detecting, tracking, and engaging enemy submarines, particularly in coastal and shallow waters — the ASWSWC ship is also designed for search and rescue. It is equipped with advanced underwater sensors, acoustic communication systems, and a weapons suite that includes lightweight torpedoes, rockets, anti-torpedo decoys, and mine-laying capability.

Also Read

Indian Navy, Singapore ship

Singapore ship on fire towed further out to sea as firefighting continues

Indian Navy, Singapore ship

ICG reports major milestone in dousing fire on Singapore-flagged cargo ship

Indian coast guard with Indian Navy at Synergy meeting

Indian Coast Guard, Navy boost aviation collaboration in Synergy Meeting

Dinesh Kumar Tripathi,Dinesh,Dinesh Kumar,Navy chief

Op Sindoor only paused, still in progress, says Navy chief Tripathi

China

China thanks Indian Navy, Coast Guard for cargo ship rescue off Kerala

 
Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, who presided over the ceremony, underscored the “transition from a ‘buyer’s Navy’ to a ‘builder’s Navy’”, according to an Indian Navy media statement.
 
Indigenous warships increasingly feature cutting-edge home-grown systems, ranging from stealth technology to electronic warfare suites and sensors, significantly enhancing combat preparedness and progressively realising the vision of self-reliance, the statement added.
 
Constructed by Indian companies Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers and Cochin Shipyard Limited, with more than 80 per cent indigenous components, this ship and the remaining 15 ASWSWC vessels will replace the ageing Abhay-class corvettes.
 
In recent years, the Indian Navy has been expanding its capabilities to counter the PLA Navy’s growing presence, including in the Indian Ocean region.
 

More From This Section

pakistan Flag

Bomb blast derails six coaches of Jaffar Express train in Pakistan

Modi Trump

'Never accepted, never will': PM Modi to Trump on mediation with Pakistan

PM Modi, Mark Carney

What Canadian PM Mark Carney said on Nijjar killing after meeting PM Modi?

PM Modi, G7 summit

At G7, PM Modi urges global anti-terror push, highlights Global South voice

PM Modi, Mark Carney

PM Modi's presence at G7 summit a 'reflection of global leadership': Carney

Topics : Indian Navy Submarine Defence maritime security

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesImmigrant Leave USRSOS 10th 12th Result 2025Arisinfra Solutions IPOLatest News LIVEOswal Pumps IPODividend TodayUKPSC Admit Card 2025Agniveer GD Admit Card 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon