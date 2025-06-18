Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 10:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Solutions not on battlefields, diplomacy only way: PM Modi in Croatia

Solutions not on battlefields, diplomacy only way: PM Modi in Croatia

In a joint press statement following the delegation-level talks with Croatian counterpart Andrej Plenkovic, PM Modi also said a plan would be made to boost defence cooperation between the two nations

PM Modi Croatia

PM Modi said he and his Croatian counterpart have decided to give a "three-time" pace to the bilateral ties. | Credit: X@narendramodi

Press Trust of India Zagreb
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 10:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India and Croatia have agreed that whether it is Europe or Asia, solutions to problems cannot come from battlefields, asserting that dialogue and diplomacy is the only way ahead.

In a joint press statement following the delegation-level talks with Croatian counterpart Andrej Plenkovic, PM Modi also said a plan would be made to boost defence cooperation between the two countries.

PM Modi said he and his Croatian counterpart have decided to give a "three-time" pace to the bilateral ties.

"We agree that terrorism is an enemy of humanity. Terrorism is inimical to forces that believe in democracy. We agree, whether in Europe or Asia, solutions to problems can't be found from battlefields, and dialogue and diplomacy is the only way," he said.

 

His comments come amid an escalating situation in West Asia as the military confrontation between Israel and Iran intensified.

Also Read

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Ali, Ayatollah

LIVE news updates: Iran will not surrender, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei tells Trump

PremiumDonald Trump

Trump's early exit halted meaningful progress at G7, but Modi made gains

PM Modi, G7 summit

PM Modi speaks to Trump over mediation claim on India-Pakistan conflict

Donald Trump

'I stopped the war': Trump claims, yet again, he halted India-Pak conflict

Jitendra Singh

Govt still open to lateral entry recruitment into depts: Jitendra Singh

During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed the full spectrum of India-Croatia bilateral relations and explored avenues to deepen collaboration in sectors like digital technologies, space, renewable energy, defence, maritime infrastructure, tourism and hospitality, amongst others, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X.

Prime Minister PM Modi thanked Croatia for its steadfast support to India in fighting cross-border terrorism. The leaders also called for further deepening India-EU strategic ties, he added.

PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome on his arrival for the talks.

PM Modi, who is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the Balkan nation, arrived here earlier in the day on the last leg of his three-nation tour.

In a special gesture, Prime Minister Plenkovic received PM PM Modi at the airport upon his arrival from Canada.

PM Modi will also meet President Zoran Milanovic.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

The Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan presides over the commissioning of INS Arnala, an anti-submarine warship, at the Naval dockyard in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, on June 18, 2025 | Photo: Indian Navy

Navy inducts first anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft INS Arnala

As part of an evacuation operation facilitated by the Indian government, 90 Kashmiri students were evacuated from Iran via Armenia. Visuals from Yerevan Airport show them boarding a commercial flight to India. (PTI Photo)

India launches Operation Sindhu to evacuate its citizens from Iran

Armenia Foreign minister with EAM S Jaishankar

India launches Operation Sindhu to evacuate its nationals from Iran

PM Modi, Mark Carney

PM Modi-Carney talks: India, Canada to post envoys; stabilise relations

pakistan Flag

Bomb blast derails six coaches of Jaffar Express train in Pakistan

Topics : Narendra Modi Croatia Russia Ukraine Conflict Israel Iran Conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 10:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesImmigrant Leave USRSOS 10th 12th Result 2025Arisinfra Solutions IPOLatest News LIVEOswal Pumps IPODividend TodayUKPSC Admit Card 2025Agniveer GD Admit Card 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon