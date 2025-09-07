India walks tightrope on BRICS, US as Navarro slams Russian oil purchases

With India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and not Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attending the BRICS Summit that Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has convened on Monday, New Delhi is seeking to balance its relations with both its Brics partners and the United States.
Barely a day after statements from Washington and New Delhi suggested a softening of recent strains in ties, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro once again took to social media to criticise India for continuing to procure Russian oil.
In a related development, political lobbyist Jason Miller, whose firm India has hired, met US President Donald Trump and several officials of his administration. Miller heads SHW Partners LLC, which the Indian Embassy in Washington engaged in April reportedly for $1.8 million for a year. After his meetings, Miller posted several photos, including one with Trump, on social media but did not detail the nature of the discussions.
On Saturday, Prime Minister Modi had “fully reciprocated” the US President’s “positive assessment” of the India-US partnership and his appreciation of the “special” relationship between the two nations.
New Delhi has bristled at Washington’s attempts to dictate its foreign policy but has until now refrained from engaging directly with Trump, opting not to respond to the US President’s remarks. However, it has criticised his subordinates, including Navarro. India has also emphasised that ties with the US in sectors other than trade, especially defence, remain robust.
In his latest social media post, Navarro said: “Wow. Elon Musk is letting propaganda into people’s posts. That crap note below is just that. Crap. India buys Russia oil solely to profiteer. It didn’t buy any before Russia invaded Ukraine. Indian govt spin machine moving high tilt. Stop killing Ukrainians. Stop taking American jobs.”
Navarro was responding to a community note on his earlier post in which he had claimed that India’s purchase of Russian oil “feeds” the Russian “war machine.” The community note described Navarro’s claims as “hypocritical.” It said: “India’s legal, sovereign purchases of Russian oil for energy security do not violate international law. The US, while pressuring India, continues to import billions in Russian goods, like uranium, exposing a clear double standard.”
In an official statement on Sunday, India cautioned against weaponising export-related measures or misusing them to create artificial scarcity, distort markets or disrupt supply chains at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Trade Ministers’ Meeting in Vladivostok on September 6. India flagged restrictions on rare earths and fertilisers with China as well, and on Friday said Beijing had lifted some of these curbs.