CDS warns of strategic implications for India in the neighbourhood

General Anil Chauhan highlights the strategic implications for India, citing potential convergence of interests among China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh in the evolving geopolitics of South Asia

General Chauhan was addressing an event hosted by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), where the think tank unveiled its 2024 Foreign Policy Survey. The survey's highlight was the

Satarupa Bhattacharjya New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 10:37 PM IST

General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, said in New Delhi on Tuesday that relations among China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh could have strategic implications for India.
 
Speaking in the context of evolving geopolitics in South Asia, the CDS said in one of his first major non-military public events since Operation Sindoor, the “possible convergence of interests” among the three countries may have implications for India’s security. 
 
The CDS discussed a wide range of topics related to India’s military preparedness in an age of global uncertainties and conflict. “India needs to prepare for both old and new wars,” he remarked. 
 

He also emphasised that the Indian military’s assessment of the outcome of Operation Sindoor was fact-based.
 
General Chauhan was addressing an event hosted by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), where the think tank unveiled its 2024 Foreign Policy Survey. The survey’s highlight was the "China question" that India must confront. 
 

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 9:55 PM IST

