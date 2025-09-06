Saturday, September 06, 2025 | 06:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Operation Sindoor proves India's military prowess, says Chief of Air Staff

Operation Sindoor proves India's military prowess, says Chief of Air Staff

Complementing the officer cadets for their outstanding display of military and synchronized drill moment, he said, it shows the exceptional standards of the Academy

Amar Preet Singh, Amar Preet

Later, he presented the Sword of Honour and silver medal to Raj Biswas, the OTA gold medal to Parul Dhadwal and the bronze medal to Pranjal Dixit. | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Operation Sindoor stands as a shining testament to India's unparalleled prowess and the Indian armed forces demonstrated its capability to deliver swift, precise and decisive blows to the enemy, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh has said.

Operation Sindoor showcased the exceptional coordination between three services, synergy and integration with the Armed forces and other agencies, he said after reviewing the Passing Out Parade of the Officers Training Academy here.

A total of 130 officer cadets and 25 women officer cadets were commissioned into various Arms and Services of the Indian Army while 9 and 12 women Foreign officer cadets from nine friendly countries successfully completed their training, fostering camaraderie and cooperation across international borders.

 

Addressing the gathering, Singh said, "As we look towards future, two things are certain -- fast evolving character of warfare and the increasing relevance of military power."  "Operation Sindoor stands as a shining testament to our unparalleled prowess. The Indian armed forces demonstrated their capability to deliver a swift, precise and decisive blows to the enemy. You, as the future of these forces must understand that defence forces have always been and will always be the first responder," he said.

"The professional conduct of these young officer cadets in their service career will be a strong reflection of these instructors' mentorship and the high training standard of this Academy," he said.

Also Read

The asymmetry between the IAF and PAF over the years has continued to decrease in favour of Pakistan, while that between the IAF and PLA has continued to increase in favour of China (Photo: IAF)

Why air power continues to dominate modern warfarepremium

The F404-GE-103 turbofan engine developed for the Boeing T-7A Red Hawk advanced trainer (Photo: GE Aerospace)

The missing engine - India's fighter jet dreamspremium

Operation Sindoor involved the IAF successfully utilising the Russian-made S-400 missile defence system to counter Pakistani air attacks (Photo: Reuters)

Incremental climbs on the escalation ladderpremium

Indian Air Force's Russian-designed Su-30 MKi fighter jets fly over New Delhi

Less than 50 IAF strikes made Pak seek end to conflict: Air Marshal Tiwari

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

India's defence can't depend on 'uncertain foreign interference': Rajnath

Appealing to the officer cadets, he said, "Remember our strength comes not just from individual excellence but from cohesion of the whole team. No service operates in isolation, whether in the sky, on the ground or at sea."  "You must keep furthering the spirit of jointness as you grow in service," he said.

Underlining that every officer cadet has a vital role to play, he said, "Make sure that you understand your role and the role of others and give your best to bring glory to this Motherland."  Complementing the officer cadets for their outstanding display of military and synchronized drill moment, he said, it shows the exceptional standards of the Academy.

Later, he presented the Sword of Honour and silver medal to Raj Biswas, the OTA gold medal to Parul Dhadwal and the bronze medal to Pranjal Dixit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Terrorists, terror funding, money, guns, weapons

ED attaches assets worth ₹6.34L in SIMI, IM linked terror funding case

Khalistan supporters

Khalistani groups receiving financial backing from within Canada: Report

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

PM values our partnership with the US, says Jaishankar on India-US ties

A drone flies over a neighborhood in Houston, Texas

Search op launched after suspected Pakistani drone movement in J&K's Samba

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to skip UNGA debate, Jaishankar set to deliver address on Sept 27

Topics : Indian Air Force Operation Sindoor Indian military

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 06 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

Explore News

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon