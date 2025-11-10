India tracks Trump tariff case for impact on trade deal with the US

Indian officials and experts are closely monitoring the Supreme Court case in the United States (US) challenging President Donald Trump ’s tariffs and assessing whether it could impact the proposed India-US trade deal currently being negotiated.

During a hearing last week, Supreme Court justices expressed scepticism about the US President’s authority to impose tariffs on several countries. Questions were also raised over whether an emergency law gives Trump the power to set and change import duties. Under the Constitution, Congress has the power to levy tariffs, but for the first time, the Trump administration has argued that an emergency