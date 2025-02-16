Business Standard

Indian Americans hail PM Modi's visit to US, constructive talks with Trump

The diaspora members not only welcomed the constructive dialogue between the two leaders but also saw significant potential for collaboration on global challenges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House, in Washington, DC, USA. (Photo: PTI)

3 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2025 | 7:21 AM IST

The Indian American community welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with US President Donald Trump and congratulated the leaders on the substantive outcomes achieved in their first meeting in President Trump's second term.

"Prime Minister Modi is the fourth world leader that President Trump met in his first month in office, which showcases the importance and heft of the bilateral relationship," said Prem Bhandari, a prominent leader within the Indian American community.

"The camaraderie between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump grew strong during President Trump's first term as evidenced by their joint appearances at major public gatherings in Houston and Ahmedabad. And what we witnessed in Washington was just an extension of their personal chemistry despite dealing with challenging topics such as trade, tariffs, and immigration policies," Bhandari further added.

 

The diaspora members not only welcomed the constructive dialogue between the two leaders but also saw significant potential for collaboration on global challenges.

According to Indiaspora Founder and Chairman MR Rangaswami, "Indiaspora welcomes Prime Minister Modi and President Trump's commitment to prioritize the US-India relationship, which is reinforced by the strong personal rapport between these leaders and the enduring partnership between the two great democracies. We are confident that the global Indian diaspora will continue to serve as a vital bridge between these nations, fostering deeper collaboration that enhances prosperity, innovation, security, and well-being for both American and Indian citizens.

Indiaspora Executive Director Sanjeev Joshipura added, "The strong bipartisan consensus supporting Indo-US relations creates a unique opportunity for both nations to demonstrate global leadership and advance their national interests. It is important for both leaders to continue their commitment to fostering dialogue to ensure that both nations can attain their economic, political and security goals."

While India and the United States navigate complex bilateral challenges--as is natural in any significant partnership--their relationship is broad and mature enough to accommodate differing opinions on certain topics.

Indiaspora also expressed encouragement to see numerous Indian Americans taking on prominent roles in the new Trump administration, which reflects the diaspora's bipartisan nature and commitment to public service across party lines.

PM Modi met with US President Trump at the White House on Thursday. The two leaders shared a hug as Trump welcomed PM Modi. This was the first meeting between the two leaders since Trump's swearing-in ceremony on January 20.

PM Modi is among the first few world leaders to visit the United States following President Trump's inauguration and has been invited to visit within barely three weeks of the new administration.

Apart from meeting Trump, PM Modi also met US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Indian-origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

First Published: Feb 16 2025 | 7:21 AM IST

