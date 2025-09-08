Monday, September 08, 2025 | 09:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
News / 'Unfair and unreasonable': China envoy slams US on tariffs against India

'Unfair and unreasonable': China envoy slams US on tariffs against India

China's Ambassador to India said that Beijing and New Delhi should make greater contributions to safeguarding world peace, promoting common development, and improving global governance

China's Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, on Monday opposed the tariffs imposed by the United States (US) on India, calling them "unfair and unreasonable".

On direct flights between India and China, Ambassador Xu Feihong said that they will be resumed shortly.

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 9:24 PM IST

China's Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, on Monday opposed the tariffs imposed by the United States (US) on India, calling them "unfair and unreasonable".
 
"The United States has long benefited from free trade. But now, it is using tariffs as a weapon to demand exorbitant prices. The 50 per cent tariff on India is unfair, unreasonable, and China firmly opposes it," Feihong said during an event in New Delhi.
 
He further added that India and China are the two most significant emerging economies, and they should work together to prioritise development and foster mutual support and success.
 
The statement comes at a time of deepening ties between India and China, even as the US steps up pressure on New Delhi by imposing a 50 per cent tariff on it, which includes a 25 per cent penalty for importing Russian oil.
 
 

Unilateralism, bullying at rise

 
Further, in a veiled swipe at the US, Feihong said, "Currently, changes unseen in a century are accelerating, unilateralism and acts of bullying are on the rise, and the world has entered a new period of turbulence and transformation. Humanity once again faces a choice between peace and war, dialogue and confrontation, win-win cooperation and zero-sum game".
 
The ambassador added that Beijing and New Delhi should make greater contributions to safeguarding world peace, promoting common development, and improving global governance.
 
 "Together, we should advocate an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalisation, firmly oppose any form of tariff and trade wars, jointly uphold the multilateral trading system, safeguard the common interests of developing countries, and contribute to the collective rise of the Global South," Feihong said, as quoted by ANI.

Promote Indian products in China

 
In a bid to further strengthen ties between New Delhi and Beijing, Feihong said that China welcomes more Indian companies to promote their products and invest in China.
 
 "...We also hope that India could provide a fair, just, and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises," he added, as quoted by ANI.
 
He also stated that India and China have already done bilateral trade of $88 billion in the first seven months of 2025, with a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase of 10.5 per cent.
 
On direct flights between India and China, the ambassador said that they will be resumed shortly. The resumption of direct flights was announced last month after a meeting between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's National Security (NSA) Advisor Ajit Doval in New Delhi.
 
"We are ready to enhance exchanges with India across all sectors, including political parties, legislatures, think tanks, media, and youth, to further promote people-to-people bonds," he said, adding that China has already issued over 240,000 visas to Indian citizens since the beginning of the year.

India-China ties

 
Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, where he met Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. During his address there, PM Modi said the SCO could play a guiding role in strengthening multilateralism and fostering an inclusive world order. Xi, in his remarks, urged member states to oppose “bullying practices,” without directly naming any country.
First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 9:18 PM IST

