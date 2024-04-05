Indian Army plans aggressor red team, test-bed units in modernisation drive

Senior commanders will explore the feasibility of setting up a new organisation that will function as an "adversarial force" to enhance the Indian Army's combat capabilities in the face of future security challenges.

The proposed adversarial force is similar to the concept of an opposing force followed by some foreign militaries, which calls for a military unit that is tasked with representing an enemy force during training exercises and war games. A number of air forces also employ aggressor squadrons for the same purpose.

"To ensure realistic wargaming and training, the feasibility of creating a tailor-made organisation to function as an adversarial force will be explored," said an official release from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Thursday.

To ensure the induction and absorption of niche technologies for the development of futuristic capabilities, with a focus on 'Atmanirbharta' (self-reliance), the Army's top brass also decided to bring in organisational and procedural transformations in the 1.2-million-strong force.





ALSO READ: 'IAF's Gagan Shakti exercise from Apr 1, Army providing logistical support' At the Army Commanders' conference in Delhi, the commanders decided to revise the Indian Army's human resource management policy to facilitate the absorption of niche technology with matching training infrastructure "The revised policy will be more innovative towards meeting the requirements of a technology-enabled, future-ready Indian Army," the MoD statement said.

The conference concluded in Delhi on Tuesday, while calling for a greater impetus to the ongoing transformation in the forces. The biannual event was held in a hybrid format. It commenced with a virtual session chaired by Army Chief General Manoj Pande on March 28. This was followed by in-person discussions on April 1 and 2. The conference was also addressed by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.

It was also decided that to become self-reliant while still developing futuristic capabilities, the innovation potential of the Army Design Bureau will be augmented. Separate cells of the bureau are also being established at command headquarters.

"This is aimed at empowering Command Headquarters, formations and unit commanders in facilitating greater outreach to the industry and identification and trials of niche technology," said the release.

The MoD said that to further bolster the initiative, the option of creating a separate fund head will be explored. Test-bed brigades or formations will also be nominated to ensure greater efficiency and continuity in weapons trials and the finalisation of their reports.

"To ensure lifetime support (for defence equipment), future procurements will include aspects catering for holistic sustenance requirements during the contract finalisation stage," it said.

In January, Army Chief General Manoj Pande had said that the Army Design Bureau is involved in close to 350 design, research and development projects, which will involve a cost of about Rs 1.8 trillion. These projects are being pursued with the help of about 450 industries, including the Defence Research and Development Organisation. General Pande had pointed out that almost 100 per cent of the Army's procurements in the future would be through the indigenous route, adding that this was also the case last year.

The Indian Army will be observing 2024 as the "Year of Technology Absorption" as it tries to transform into a more modern force built on home-grown weapons and systems.

During the conference, the Army's commanders also decided to explore more opportunities to collaborate with other ministries to optimally utilise resources and create synergy with the aim of enhanced capability building and infrastructure development in border areas.

During the two-day deliberations in Delhi, the Army leadership brainstormed on a wide array of security-related issues, including the ongoing transformation initiatives, leveraging technology and innovation for developing capabilities, enhancing operational preparedness, and addressing emerging security issues.

The commanders also discussed the current and emerging security landscape, contemporary subjects affecting the Army, and human resource management aspects affecting serving personnel, their families and the veteran community.

"The necessity to align the training with technological advancements to harness the innovation potential of the Indian defence industry was also emphasised," the MoD release said, adding, "The senior leadership reviewed the progress made on the ongoing transformative initiatives and future thrust areas were identified. The commanders expressed their satisfaction with the steady pace of achieving 'Atmanirbharta' in line with the national resolve."

In his address at the conference on Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaffirmed the nation's trust in the Indian Army.

Singh called on the Army's leadership to constantly review doctrinal, structural, and organisational reforms to meet future challenges.

He also called on the leadership to invest in human capital by adhering to the traditions and principles of mutual respect, loyalty, and discipline.