Indian envoy discusses border issues, bilateral ties with Chinese official

India's new envoy to China Vikram Doraiswami has held an introductory meeting with Director General of China's Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs Hou Yanqi, discussing developments concerning the border and bilateral relations.

The department comes under China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The two sides had a productive exchange of views on developments related to the India-China border areas and reviewed the positive momentum in bilateral relations," the Embassy of India in Beijing said in a post on X on Thursday.

"Both sides agreed to leverage established mechanisms to implement the vision of the two leaders towards a stable and mutually beneficial relationship," it added.

Doraiswami, a 1992-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, took charge earlier this month and presented his credentials to the Chinese Foreign Ministry on May 8 - a ceremonial step that officially allows a diplomat to begin functioning as an ambassador or high commissioner.

His appointment comes amid efforts by India and China to rebuild relations that came under severe strain following the military standoff in eastern Ladakh in April 2020, which stretched on for four years.

The two countries are currently in the process of normalising relations on all fronts, including the resumption of visas and direct flight services.