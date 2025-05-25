Sunday, May 25, 2025 | 12:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cannes 2025: Jafar Panahi wins Palme d'Or award; check full list of winners

Cannes 2025: Jafar Panahi wins Palme d'Or award; check full list of winners

Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi's defiant political thriller 'It Was Just an Accident' takes top honours at the 78th Cannes Film Festival

Jafar Panahi with his Palme d'Or award at Cannes 2025

Jafar Panahi won the Palme d'Or for 'It Was Just an Accident'. (Photo: Instagram/festivaldecannes)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
Last Updated : May 25 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival wrapped up on Saturday with Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi clinching the Palme d'Or for his political drama 'It Was Just an Accident'. The victory marks a milestone for Panahi, who has faced a decades-long ban on filmmaking and travel restrictions imposed by the Iranian government.
 
Panahi’s film follows a group of former political prisoners grappling with past traumas. His presence at the festival was hailed as a powerful statement on artistic freedom and resilience.
  "For a filmmaker, every award is a delight. A lot of work has gone into winning this award. At one point, I had so many different images running through my mind. I was thinking about all the faces of my friends who were in prison with me. At that time, we were in prison, but the Iranian people were out on the streets fighting for freedom. Right then, I told myself that I was glad for them," said Panahi.
 
 
The festival's Grand Prix was awarded to Joachim Trier's 'Sentimental Value', while the Jury Prize was shared between Oliver Laxe's 'Sirât' and Mascha Schilinski's 'Sound of Falling'. Brazilian director Kleber Mendonça Filho bagged the Best Director award for 'The Secret Agent', which also earned Wagner Moura the Best Actor prize. Nadia Melliti was named Best Actress for her role in 'The Little Sister'.
 
Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne took home the Best Screenplay award for 'Young Mothers', while Bi Gan’s 'Resurrection' received the Special Jury Prize.

In the Un Certain Regard section, the top prize went to Diego Céspedes for 'The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo'. Simón Mesa Soto’s 'A Poet' earned the Jury Prize, and Tarzan and Arab Nasser were recognised as Best Directors for 'Once Upon a Time in Gaza'.
 
The Caméra d'Or for Best First Feature went to Hasan Hadi's 'The President's Cake', and Tawfeek Barhom’s 'I’m Glad You’re Dead Now' claimed the Short Film Palme d'Or. The festival also honoured Robert De Niro and Denzel Washington with honorary Palme d'Or awards for their contributions to cinema.
  
The jury, led by French actor Juliette Binoche, described the selection this year as "bold and politically charged", noting that the festival reaffirmed cinema’s power to provoke and inspire. 

Cannes 2025: Full list of winners

 
Feature Films
 
Palme d'Or
 
UN SIMPLE ACCIDENT
Director: Jafar Panahi
 
Grand Prix
 
AFFEKSJONSVERDI (Sentimental Value)
Director: Joachim Trier
 
Joint Jury Prize
 
SIRÂT
Director: Oliver Laxe
 
SOUND OF FALLING
Director: Mascha Schilinski
 
Best Director
 
Kleber Mendonça Filho for O AGENTE SECRETO (The Secret Agent)
 
Best Screenplay
 
Jean-Pierre Dardenne and Luc Dardenne for JEUNES MÈRES
 
Best Performance by an Actress
 
Nadia Melliti in LA PETITE DERNIÈRE directed by Hafsia Herzi
 
Best Performance by an Actor
 
Wagner Moura in O AGENTE SECRETO (The Secret Agent) directed by Kleber Mendonça Filho
 
Special Award
 
KUANG YE SHI DAI (Resurrection)
Director: Bi Gan
 
Short Films
 
Palme d'Or
I’M GLAD YOU’RE DEAD NOW
Director: Tawfeek Barhom
 
Special Mention
 
ALI
Director: Adnan Al Rajeev
 
Un Certain Regard
 
Un Certain Regard Prize
  LA MISTERIOSA MIRADA DEL FLAMENCO (The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo)
Director: Diego Céspedes (1st film)
 
Jury Prize
 
UN POETA (A Poet)
Director: Simón Mesa Soto
 
Best Directing
 
Arab and Tarzan Nasser for Once Upon a Time in Gaza
 
Best Actor
 
Frank Dillane in Urchin directed by Harris Dickinson
 
Best Actress
 
Cleo Diára in O Riso e a Faca (I Only Rest in the Storm) directed by Pedro Pinho
 
Best Screenplay
 
PILLION
Writer: Harry Lighton (1st film)
 
Caméra d'Or
 
Caméra d'Or Prize
THE PRESIDENT’S CAKE
Director: Hasan Hadi (Directors’ Fortnight)
 
Special Mention
 
MY FATHER’S SHADOW
Director: Akinola Davies Jr (Un Certain Regard)
 
La Cinef
 
First Prize
FIRST SUMMER
Director: Heo Gayoung (KAFA, South Korea)
 
Second Prize
12 MOMENTS BEFORE THE FLAG-RAISING CEREMONY
Director: Qu Zhizheng (Beijing Film Academy, China)
 
Joint Third Prize
GINGER BOY
Director: Miki Tanaka (ENBU Seminar, Japan)
 
WINTER IN MARCH
Director: Natalia Mirzoyan (Estonian Academy of Arts, Estonia)
 

First Published: May 25 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

