Monday, May 19, 2025 | 09:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / UK, Iran summon each other's top diplomats in espionage tit-for-tat

UK, Iran summon each other's top diplomats in espionage tit-for-tat

The move came the day after Iran summoned a British diplomat to protest what it described as the illegal and unjustified detention of an Iranian in the UK

Iran, Iran flag

On Monday, Britain summoned Ambassador Seyed Ali Mousavi to the Foreign Office in response to the criminal case. | Photo: Unsplash

AP London
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 9:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Britain summoned Iran's ambassador on Monday after charges were filed against three Iranian nationals accused of acting as spies.

The move came the day after Iran summoned a British diplomat to protest what it described as the illegal and unjustified detention of an Iranian in the UK, Iran's state-run news agency reported.

The tit-for-tat comes as ties between Tehran and London deteriorate.

Iran called the detention of its citizen, who was not identified, a violation of international law and expressed strong dissatisfaction over what it characterised as politically motivated judicial actions, Iran's state-run news agency reported.

The ministry warned the UK against further unconstructive behaviour that could damage diplomatic relations, IRNA said.

 

Also Read

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump says US nearing nuclear deal with Iran, but some gaps remain

Donald Trump, Trump

Only two solutions for Iran are 'intelligent' or 'brutal', warns Trump

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump wants to make a deal with Iran: Here are his conditions

US-Iran, US-Iran flag

US imposes sanctions on companies it says sent Iranian oil to China

The US, Russia, China, France, the UK, India, Pakistan and North Korea acknowledge possessing nuclear weapons. Israel is believed to have a secret arsenal. Iran may also be on the verge of developing nukes

Iran, US begin 4th round of negotiation over Tehran nuclear programme

Three men accused of being Iranian spies faced charges in a London court Saturday that they conducted surveillance on and plotted violence against UK-based journalists for an Iranian news outlet.

On Monday, Britain summoned Ambassador Seyed Ali Mousavi to the Foreign Office in response to the criminal case.

The UK government is clear that protecting national security remains our top priority and Iran must be held accountable for its actions, the ministry said in a statement.

When the three men were arrested in the UK two weeks ago, police also took four other Iranian nationals into custody on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act in a separate investigation. The four were released from custody Saturday, though counterterror police said that the investigation continues.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nippon Steel

Nippon Steel plans to invest $14 billion in US Steel's operations

Trump-Putin chat for hours, not even Melania could separate the two

Donald Trump to call Putin to push for Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Lufthansa (Photo: Unsplash)

Lufthansa flight flew 10 minutes without pilot after copilot fainted

India has more than 100 space technology startups and most were founded in the past five years. It owns 55 active space assets that include communication, meteorological and Earth observation satellites. According to a report by Tracxn, a market inte

China launches 12 satellites to build world's 1st space-based supercomputer

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO

'Thank you for the ride': Denmark firm ends Tesla use over Musk's politics

Topics : Iran Tehran London

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 19 2025 | 9:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerVodafone idea share dropBengaluru weather TodayLSG vs SRH Live ScoreQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon