INS Darshak visits Ho Chi Minh City, boosts hydrographic ties with Vietnam

INS Darshak visits Ho Chi Minh City, boosts hydrographic ties with Vietnam

This visit is part of ongoing efforts to enhance bilateral maritime ties and cooperation between India and Vietnam, reinforcing the strategic partnership in the Indo-Pacific region

INS Darshak hosted officers from the Vietnam People's Navy, Vietnam Border Guard, senior Vietnamese government delegates, and members of the Indian diaspora onboard. (Image credits: X @AmbHanoi)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

In line with the MAHASAGAR vision of India, the Indian Navy's hydrography vessel INS Darshak visited Ho Chi Minh City to strengthen India-Vietnam hydrographic cooperation, the Indian Navy said in a tweet on Monday.

The official tweet from SpokespersonNavy stated, "In line with the #MAHASAGAR vision of India, #IndianNavy's hydrography vessel #INSDarshak visited #HoChiMinh City to strengthen India-Vietnam hydrographic cooperation. #BridgesofFriendship @SpokespersonMoD @MEAIndia."

This visit is part of ongoing efforts to enhance bilateral maritime ties and cooperation between India and Vietnam, reinforcing the strategic partnership in the Indo-Pacific region.

During the visit, Capt C Praveen Thomas, Commanding Officer, and Col S Muthukrishnan, Defence Attache, paid homage to Vietnam's founding father by laying a wreath at the statue of Ho Chi Minh. 

 

INS Darshak hosted officers from the Vietnam People's Navy, Vietnam Border Guard, senior Vietnamese government delegates, and members of the Indian diaspora onboard.

The vessel showcased its hydrographic survey capabilities, which aid regional maritime safety and nautical charting. Professional discussions took place during technical demonstrations, and a friendly volleyball match fostered camaraderie between the crews of both navies.

A cultural deck reception was held, where the Consul General and Captain of the ship welcomed dignitaries, including Senior Captain Trieu Thanh Tung and Mr Le Van Dieng. 

This visit highlights the continued commitment of India and Vietnam to deepen their cooperation in maritime security and hydrography under the framework of the MAHASAGAR vision.

India and Vietnam share traditionally close and warm bilateral relations that are denominated as a comprehensive strategic partnership.

India-Vietnam relations were elevated in 2016 to 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership' during the visit of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, to Vietnam; earlier, the relations were designated as 'Strategic Partnership'. The development of India-Vietnam relations is guided by a "Joint Vision for Peace, Prosperity and People" adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the then Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc during the Virtual Summit held on 21 December 2020.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Navy India-Vietnam Vietnam Ho Chi Minh city navy Indo pacific ties Indo pacific region Indo pacific

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

