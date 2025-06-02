Operation Sindoor: Over 2,000 illegal Bangladeshis sent back by India

More than 2,000 alleged illegal Bangladeshi immigrants have been sent across the India-Bangladesh border since Operation Sindoor was launched in the early hours of May 7, according to a report by The Indian Express. The action follows a nationwide verification drive initiated after the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.
In addition, a similar number of immigrants have voluntarily approached the India-Bangladesh border in recent weeks, reportedly driven by fear of being caught in the ongoing crackdown.
Crackdown widens across states
The large-scale operation is being carried out along the Bangladesh border in Tripura, Meghalaya, and Assam, the report said. Gujarat was the first state to initiate the roundup and accounts for nearly half of those deported so far. Other significant contributors include Delhi, Haryana, Assam, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan.
“It is an ongoing process, and all states which have cities with significant economic activity are rounding up such illegal immigrants after verification of their documents," The Indian Express quoted a senior government official as saying.
The report also noted that the immigrants are being flown to the border in Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft from different parts of the country. They are handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF) and held in makeshift camps. After brief detention, they are given food, basic assistance, and Bangladeshi currency if needed, before being escorted across the border.
Why some states were chosen first?
According to the report, states like Tripura, Meghalaya, and Assam, where the BJP is in power, were selected for the operation not because of their political alignment but due to the relative ease of carrying out pushbacks. An officer told the news daily that despite perceptions, the BJP has only a limited presence in Meghalaya.
West Bengal, where Trinamool Congress is in power, was reportedly considered less suitable due to the complex nature of its border, which runs through villages and even homes. Strong familial ties across the border raised concerns about potential law and order issues.
Voluntary departures on the rise
Fearing detention, many undocumented Bangladeshi immigrants are reportedly choosing to leave the country voluntarily. The report claimed that nearly 2,000 immigrants have come forward at the border in recent days, prompted by extensive media coverage of the ongoing crackdown.
The operation has proceeded smoothly so far, with the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) said to be cooperating with Indian authorities. While some long-term residents have shown reluctance, the majority—mainly poor labourers—are willing to return, the report said.
The report noted that many migrants are aware they face detention or imprisonment if caught, and lacking the resources for a legal fight, they prefer to reunite with their families across the border.