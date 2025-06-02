Monday, June 02, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Sule-led delegation arrives in Egypt to convey India's stance on terrorism

Sule-led delegation arrives in Egypt to convey India's stance on terrorism

The delegation has a packed and productive schedule in Egypt, including Ministerial engagements, Parliamentary exchanges, interactions with think tanks, media, the Indian community and others

Sule-led delegation in Egypt

The delegation arrived in Cairo after concluding their visit to Ethiopia on Sunday, Suresh Reddy, India's Ambassador to Egypt, received the delegation. Image: X@indembcairo

Press Trust of India Cairo
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

An all-party delegation led by NCP MP Supriya Sule has reached Egypt to present India's stance on zero tolerance against terrorism.

The delegation arrived in Cairo after concluding their visit to Ethiopia on Sunday, Suresh Reddy, India's Ambassador to Egypt, received the delegation.

The delegation has a packed and productive schedule in Egypt, including Ministerial engagements, Parliamentary exchanges, interactions with think tanks, media, the Indian community and others.

It is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community to emphasise Pakistan's links to terrorism. 

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

 

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Kyiv destroyed more than 40 Russian military aircraft in drone attack

MQ-9B drone

Ukrainian spies hid drones in wooden sheds to attack Russian air base

All-Party Parliamentary Delegation

All-party delegation begins Spain visit by paying homage to bust of Gandhi

Shashi Tharoor

Tharoor-led delegation reaches Brazil to affirm India's anti-terror stance

Sanjay Jha led delegation

All-party delegation led by Sanjay Jha meets Indian envoy in Kuala Lumpur

Topics : Supriya Sule Operation Sindoor Pahalgam attack

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayScoda Tubes IPO Allotment Prostarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon