Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Iran attack on Israel disrupts flight schedules for major Arab airlines

Emirates Airlines also cancelled some of its fights and rerouted others due to temporary airspace closures in the region from the late evening of Saturday to Sunday morning

Aeroplane, Flight

Israeli airlines, meanwhile, said operations were returning to normal on Sunday after Israel reopened its airspace as of 7:30 a.m.

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2024 | 11:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Major airlines across the Middle East announced the cancellation of some of their flights, while having to reroute others, after Iran launched dozens of drones and missiles at Israel through Saturday night into Sunday.
Etihad Airways cancelled services to Tel Aviv and Amman on Sunday.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Emirates Airlines also cancelled some of its fights and rerouted others due to temporary airspace closures in the region from the late evening of Saturday to Sunday morning.
 
However, the Dubai-based airline was resuming scheduled operations to and from Jordan, Lebanon, and Iraq from Sunday afternoon, a spokesperson said in a statement.
 
"Some of our flights have been affected by the temporary closure of a number of airspaces in the region," a statement from the United Arab Emirate's Fly Dubai was quoted on state news agency WAM as saying.
 
The attack spurred similar announcements from Lebanon, Egypt and Kuwait following several Arab countries announcing the temporary closure of their airspaces.
 
Israeli airlines, meanwhile, said operations were returning to normal on Sunday after Israel reopened its airspace as of 7:30 a.m.
Topics : Israel-Iran Conflict Iran

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 14 2024 | 11:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Price TodayUPSC IES/ISS 2024 RegistrationAP Inter Results 2024 outIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon