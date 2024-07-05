Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Best of BS Opinion: Lessons from Kargil, big ideas for Budget D-Day, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

war, kargil war

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s ability to conduct tri-service operations demonstrated 25 years ago. And what to look for in the Budget

Nivedita Mookerji says the Budget, scheduled for this month, has the chance to be rich in ideas and set the tone for the third term of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Ajai Shukla examines the lessons from Kargil.

The first edit says the committee constituted to revise the base year for various indices should devise strategies to overhaul India’s statistical system. And the second edit looks at the labour force’s need for skills and the hindrances in this.


QUOTE
 
Good guys need to win. You guys need to tell us about what mischief is going on so that we can stop it early on.
 
Securities and Exchange Board of India Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch to market participants
 

Also Read

With the election done and dusted, it’s time to get back to the business of running the country. The Budget for FY24-25 presents the government with an opportunity to show how it has absorbed the messages sent by the electorate. It cannot be business

Best of BS Opinion: Budget must signal change, Lagging indicator & more

dollar

Best of BS Opinion: Investor confidence, uncle Sam's dollar Ponzi scheme

As climate change plays out and India prepares to transition towards lower carbon emissions and a greener economy, a range of challenges needs to be addressed. One such area is the impact on government revenues. An inordinately high proportion of sta

Best of BS Opinion: The complexity of green transition, Power equations

PremiumEmigration, immigration, jobs abroad, indian students abroad

Best of BS Opinion: A milestone on bond street, India's new trilemma, more

PremiumHDFC Bank

Balancing act: Can the new HDFC Bank regain its pre-merger old glory

Topics : BS Special BS Opinion Curated Content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotorola Razr 50 UltraWeather Update Latest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon