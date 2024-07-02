Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

SCO Summit expected to review situation in Afghanistan, Ukraine conflict

India's priorities in SCO are shaped by the prime minister's vision of a 'SECURE' SCO, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said

SCO Summit

Ahead of the SCO Summit in Astana, India on Tuesday said the leaders of the grouping are expected to review its activities over the past two decades. Image: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 11:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ahead of the SCO Summit in Astana, India on Tuesday said the leaders of the grouping are expected to review its activities over the past two decades and discuss prospects of multilateral cooperation.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India at the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on July 4 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to skip it.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The situation in Afghanistan, the Ukraine conflict and boosting overall security cooperation among the SCO member countries are expected to figure in the summit.
India's priorities in SCO are shaped by the prime minister's vision of a 'SECURE' SCO, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
SECURE stands for Security, Economic cooperation, Connectivity, Unity, Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and Environmental protection.
Jaishankar will lead the Indian delegation to Astana for the summit, the MEA said.
"At the summit, the leaders are expected to review the organisation's activities over the past two decades and discuss the state and prospects of multilateral cooperation," it said.
"Topical issues of regional and international importance are also expected to be discussed at the meeting," it said in a statement.
The SCO comprising India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan is an influential economic and security bloc that has emerged as one of the largest trans-regional international organisations.

More From This Section

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin

Ukraine's defence minister to hold discussions with Austin: Pentagon

China flag

What is China's planned financial stability law and how will it work?

Nepal_Flag (Photo: Wikipedia)

Nepali Congress & CPN-UML strike deal to oust Prachanda, form new alliance

Tesla

In a first, Tesla deliveries expected to dip 6% for second straight quarter

KP Sharma Oli, Nepal

8 Nepal ministers from CPN-UML in Dahal-government set to resign today

Kazakhstan is hosting the summit in its capacity as the current chair of the grouping.
India was the chair of the SCO last year. It hosted the SCO Summit in the virtual format in July last year.
India's association with the SCO began in 2005 as an observer country. It became a full member state of SCO at the Astana summit in 2017.
India has shown a keen interest in deepening its security-related cooperation with the SCO and its Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS), which specifically deals with issues relating to security and defence.
The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
Pakistan became its permanent member along with India in 2017.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

Parliament LIVE news updates: PM Modi asks NDA MPs to raise issues effectively

BSE, NSE, Indian share market, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty rangebound; Adani stocks rally up to 6%

ISRO Rocket

This stock has zoomed 200% in 1 year, touched Rs 1 trillion market cap

election, vote, voting, election 2024, lok sabha voting

Delhi Cabinet to begin drafting note for Rs 1,000 monthly aid for women

pharmacy, drugs, medicine, pharma companies, pharmaceuticals, vaccine, coronavirus, covid, testing

IOLCP's stock rallies 10% after securing nod for cholesterol drug

Topics : SCO summit Afghanistan Ukraine Russia Ukraine Conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 11:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon