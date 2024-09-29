Israel says it struck Houthi targets in Yemen in response to recent attack

The Israeli military says dozens of aircraft have struck Houthi targets in Yemen in response to recent attack on Israel.
The military said it targeted power plants and sea port facilities in the city of Hodeida.
The Houthis launched a ballistic missile attack on Ben Gurion airport on Saturday when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was arriving.
