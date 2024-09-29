Business Standard
Israel says it struck Houthi targets in Yemen in response to recent attack

The Houthis launched a ballistic missile attack on Ben Gurion airport on Saturday when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was arriving

Representative image. Photographer: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

AP Jerusalem
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2024 | 9:38 PM IST

The Israeli military says dozens of aircraft have struck Houthi targets in Yemen in response to recent attack on Israel.

The military said it targeted power plants and sea port facilities in the city of Hodeida.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 29 2024 | 9:38 PM IST

