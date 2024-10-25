Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / J-K LG asks security forces to prepare strategy to eliminate terrorists

J-K LG asks security forces to prepare strategy to eliminate terrorists

LG directed the security forces to go for hot pursuit of the terrorists involved in the Gagangir attack

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 6:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday asked the security grid to prepare a comprehensive strategy to eliminate the terrorists and their logistics network in Jammu and Kashmir to fulfil the government's commitment of ensuring a peaceful atmosphere in the Union territory.

Chairing the Unified Headquarters (UHQ) meeting here, Sinha told the top security brass to carry out a security audit of all vital projects in Jammu and Kashmir and plug the loopholes, if any, officials said here after the meeting. 

The meeting, attended by General officer Commanding-in-Chief of Army's Northern Command Lt General M L Suchindra, Chief secretary Atal Dulloo, DGP Nalin Prabhat and other senior officers, discussed the attacks on non-local labourers including the one at Gagangir tunnel construction site that left seven people dead and five injured.

 

The LG directed the security forces to go for hot pursuit of the terrorists involved in the Gagangir attack so that they can be brought to justice at the earliest, the officials said.

Sinha also called for proactive action by all security agencies to dismantle the network of overground workers which enables the ultras to carry out such dastardly acts, they said.

"The Lieutenant Governor told in the meeting that the government is committed to making Jammu and Kashmir terror free so that people of the union territory can lead a normal life," the officials said.

More From This Section

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

No formal meeting held between Dar, Jaishankar during SCO meet: Pak FM

National Investigation Agency NIA

NIA arrests Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dala's key aide from Delhi airport

Sanjay Kumar Verma, Sanjay Verma

Canadian Khalistanis target Indian students: Sanjay Verma cautions parents

India's recalled high commissioner Sanjay Verma

Canada suddenly dropped Goldy Brar from wanted list: Recalled envoy Verma

India's recalled high commissioner Sanjay Verma

Canada declaring me 'person of interest' came as a shock, says Sanjay Verma

They said the LG impressed upon the officials that the ongoing projects in Jammu and Kashmir are key to development of the union territory and prosperity of its people.

"These projects need to be secured and protected against the evil designs of the inimical elements," Sinha told the meeting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

2 Army porters killed, 3 soldiers among 4 injured in Gulmarg terror attack

Security forces, police

CCTV grab shows terrorist at Gagangir attack site in J-K, probe underway

Manoj Sinha, Manoj

Possibly two foreign terrorists involved in Ganderbal attack: J-K LG Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addresses the National Seminar on Anti Human Trafficking oganised by National Commission for Women, at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) located on the banks of Dal Lake, in Srin

Gagangir terror attack: LG directs immediate financial help for victims

Security forces,army,soilder

Ganderbal attack: Must work towards improving J-K situation, says deputy CM

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir terror attack Jammu and Kashmir Terrorsim terrorist

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 6:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO Allotment TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon