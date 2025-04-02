Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 11:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jaguar fighter jet crashes in Jamnagar; one pilot safe, another missing

Jaguar fighter jet crashes in Jamnagar; one pilot safe, another missing

The fighter jet crashed in an open field at Suvarda village, nearly 12km from Jamnagar city and caught fire

Jaguar IAF crash

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. | Photo: Screengrab from ANI video

Press Trust of India Jamnagar
Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 11:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Jaguar fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed at a village near Jamnagar IAF station in Gujarat on Wednesday night while on a training mission with one of the pilots ejecting safely, police officials said.

The second pilot was missing, they said. The fighter jet crashed in an open field at Suvarda village, nearly 12km from Jamnagar city and caught fire, said District SP Premsukh Delu.  The cause of the crash was not immediately known. "While one pilot safely ejected before the crash, another one is still missing. The aircraft caught fire after the crash landing. Police and firefighters have rushed to the spot and started searching for the missing pilot," said Delu.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 11:06 PM IST

