Jaishankar calls on Singapore PM, holds talks on strengthening ties

Jaishankar calls on Singapore PM, holds talks on strengthening ties

Jaishankar expressed hope that Wong's talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chart a roadmap for the nations' ties

Jaishankar, PM Wong

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday called on Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. Image: X@DrSJaishankar

Sep 04 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday called on Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and discussed the strengthening of India-Singapore ties.

Jaishankar expressed hope that Wong's talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chart a roadmap for the nations' ties.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Pleased to call on PM Lawrence Wong of Singapore this morning in Delhi. Appreciate his constant encouragement for the strengthening of India-Singapore ties. Confident that his talks later today with PM Narendra Modi will chart a roadmap for our contemporary ties."

Following his meeting with EAM Jaishankar, Singapore PM Wong said that the discussion between the two leaders revolved around global and regional developments among other issues.

 

"With India External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar-- We discussed regional & global developments, and the good progress in India-SG cooperation," Wong said.

Singapore PM said that he had a "productive start" to his visit to New Delhi.

In a post on X, Wong stated, "Had a productive start to my visit in New Delhi. Last evening, I joined overseas Singaporeans and friends of Singapore for a special SG60 reception. Many had travelled from different parts of India -- Chennai, Mumbai, and beyond -- to be part of this occasion."

During his official visit to India, Wong also met Union Health Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda on Wednesday in New Delhi, further strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries.

The Singaporean PM arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday for a three-day official visit, during which he is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Yesterday, Wong, accompanied by his wife Loo Tze Lui, paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi by laying a wreath at Rajghat. In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "PM Lawrence Wong of Singapore paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi by laying a wreath at Raj Ghat. Bapu's universal ideals of truth and non-violence continue to inspire us."

On Tuesday, Wong held discussions with Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, focusing on strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Finance stated that the discussion centred on enhancing cooperation in critical areas, including trade and investment, fintech, skill development, sustainability, healthcare, and connectivity.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : S Jaishankar Singapore-India Singapore

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

