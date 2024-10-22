Business Standard
Jaishankar discusses FDI, maritime security and Ukraine conflict at Brics

This series of discussions underscores India's growing significance on the global stage. Jaishankar recently spoke at the NDTV World Summit 2024, highlighting predictions from a Goldman Sachs study

He shared in another X post, "Pleased to interact with MPs from Australia and Germany.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has been actively engaging with international leaders during his recent visits, focusing on crucial global issues such as foreign direct investment (FDI), technology, supply chains, maritime security, and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Jaishankar expressed his pleasure at meeting former UK Prime Minister David Cameron, stating, "Pleased to meet @David_Cameron. A nice discussion about the state of the world. Including about cricket."

Earlier during the day, Jaishankar also met Members of Parliament (MPs) from Australia and Germany, where he elaborated on various strategic topics.

 

He shared in another X post, "Pleased to interact with MPs from Australia and Germany, today in Delhi. We exchanged views on FDI, technology, supply chains, maritime security, the Indo-Pacific and Ukraine."

 

This series of discussions underscores India's growing significance on the global stage. Jaishankar recently spoke at the NDTV World Summit 2024, highlighting predictions from a Goldman Sachs study which stated that India is on track to become the third-largest economy in the world by 2030, with expectations of reaching a USD 52.5 trillion economy by 2075.

He noted, "If one were to predict ahead...by 2075, we would be USD 52.5 trillion economy, we'd be second largest at that point in the world. But, much nearer, short-term prediction is that by 2030, we would probably be the third largest economy."

Jaishankar further emphasised the burgeoning Indian talent pool and its increasing global importance, stating, "Europe and North America want smooth movement of talent and skills out of India because the country's demography is disproportionately large."

He articulated that leadership and attitude are vital qualities that countries should possess, especially in times of crises, citing examples such as the ongoing war in Ukraine and potential natural disasters in the Indian Ocean.

This multifaceted engagement highlights India's commitment to strengthening its international relationships and contributing to global stability and growth.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 7:11 AM IST

