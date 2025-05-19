Vikram Misri briefs MPs on Op Sindoor: No nuclear threat, Trump role denied

Days after Operation Sindoor and the action that followed, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday briefed a parliamentary committee on the developments.
The briefing was held for Parliament’s Standing Committee on External Affairs, chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Among the members present were TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, Congress leaders Rajeev Shukla and Deepender Hooda, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, and BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi and Arun Govil.
The session covered a wide range of issues, including nuclear threat concerns, reports of Chinese weapons in use by Pakistan, and the reasons behind the halt in hostilities between India and Pakistan.
Key points from Misri’s briefing
- Misri informed the committee that tensions between India and Pakistan had remained within the bounds of conventional warfare, with no indication of nuclear signalling from Pakistan, according to sources quoted by PTI. The mention of nuclear signalling arose after repeated references to nuclear capability by Pakistani leaders and unverified reports of an Indian strike on a nuclear facility in Pakistan's Kirana Hills. However, Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Marshal A K Bharti had earlier denied any such attack.
- Responding to opposition members' concerns over US President Donald Trump's repeated claims that his administration de-escalated the conflict, Misri clarified that the decision to halt military operations was taken bilaterally by India and Pakistan.
- Asked about Pakistan’s use of Chinese weaponry, Misri reportedly said it “did not matter,” adding that Indian forces had “hammered” Pakistani air bases.
‘Good service to the nation’: Tharoor backs Misri
After the meeting, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor described the discussions as “very comprehensive and rich.”
“We had 24 members attending, which I think is a record for this committee,” he said, noting that several MPs expressed solidarity with the Foreign Secretary amid recent criticism. While no formal resolution was passed, Tharoor said the unanimous sentiment was that “he has performed good service for the nation, we all stand with him.”