Close cooperation with India more vital than ever: Netherlands defence min

EAM Jaishankar arrived in the Netherlands early Monday (IST) to hold discussions with the country's leadership

Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans and Jaishankar discussed the benefits of a bilateral defence partnership between the two nations | Image: X/@DrSJaishankar

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

Ruben Brekelmans, Minister of Defence of the Netherlands, discussed the security challenges in Europe and Asia with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at The Hague.

Brekelmans said that today, cooperation with India has assumed greater importance.

In a post on X, he said, "In these turbulent times close cooperation with India is more important than ever. Great honour to receive Minister of Foreign Affairs S Jaishankar. We discuss security challenges in Asia/Europe and our Defence partnership. Looking forward to deepening our cooperation!"

Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans and Jaishankar discussed the benefits of a bilateral defence partnership between the two nations.

 

"Pleased to meet Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans in The Hague today. Exchanged views on our respective security perspectives and challenges. Also spoke about the benefits of forging a bilateral defence partnership," Jaishankar stated.

The EAM also engaged with the Indian community in the Netherlands, noting the value of the community's contribution to building a stronger relationship between India and the Netherlands.

"Interacted with representatives of the Indian community this evening. Value the contribution of the community to building a stronger relationship between India and the Netherlands," the EAM stated.

EAM Jaishankar arrived in the Netherlands early Monday (IST) to hold discussions with the country's leadership.

According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), EAM Jaishankar is on an official visit to the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany from May 19 to 24.

During the visit, the EAM will meet with the leadership of the three countries and discuss the entire range of bilateral relations. Discussions will also take place on global and regional matters of mutual interest.

EAM Jaishankar's visit to Germany came after Friedrich Merz took over the office as the new Federal Chancellor of Germany earlier this month.

In the wake of the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack, the three countries were a part of the several countries from across the world that had expressed solidarity with India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Netherlands India-Netherlands ties Ministry of External Affairs S Jaishankar

First Published: May 20 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

