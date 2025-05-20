Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 12:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Army deployed air defence to protect Golden Temple from Pak drones: Lt Gen

Army deployed air defence to protect Golden Temple from Pak drones: Lt Gen

Lt Gen Sumer Ivan D'Cunha says Army deployed guns at Golden Temple to counter Pakistani drone threats; operation was cleared after coordination with temple authorities

Golden Temple

Lt Gen D’Cunha said the deployment was made after temple authorities understood the nature of the threat and coordinated with the Army.(Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

The Indian Army deployed air defence systems at the Golden Temple in Amritsar to neutralise drone threats from Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, Director General of Army Air Defence Lieutenant General Sumer Ivan D’Cunha has said.
 
In an interview with ANI released on Monday, Lt Gen D’Cunha said the deployment was made after temple authorities understood the nature of the threat and coordinated with the Army.
 
“The Golden Temple hierarchy realised there was possibly a threat when it was explained to them. They allowed us to deploy guns to protect… the Golden Temple’s lights were switched off so that we could clearly visualise the drones as they were coming in,” he said.
 
 

Debris of Pakistani drones, missiles recovered

 
During a demonstration in Amritsar, the Army showcased debris of intercepted drones and missiles launched from Pakistan and brought down by upgraded systems including the L-70 Air Defence Guns and the AKASH missile batteries.
 
“These systems allowed for improved targeting and visibility, especially when aided by temple authorities switching off exterior lights,” Lt Gen D’Cunha added.

The deployment follows heightened cross-border drone activity and was part of a broader air defence readiness posture in Punjab. 
 

‘India can strike deep into Pakistan’

 
Lt Gen D’Cunha also stated that India has the military capability to strike anywhere across Pakistan, even if the country’s Army relocates its General Headquarters (GHQ).
 
“India has an adequate arsenal of weapons to take on Pakistan right across its depth… GHQ can move from Rawalpindi to KPK or wherever they want to move, but they are all within range,” he said.
 

Operation Sindoor and political fallout

 
Responding to questions about political remarks surrounding Operation Sindoor, D’Cunha said the operation’s success was proof that it was executed without alerting the adversary.
 
“For any conflict to be successful, a surprise is the greatest element. The fact that we got a hundred terrorists, if not more, in their respective camps... that itself gives you an answer,” he said.
 
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had questioned whether Pakistan had prior knowledge of the strikes and repeated his allegation on Monday, saying, “EAM Jaishankar’s silence isn’t just telling—it’s damning... How many Indian aircraft did we lose because Pakistan knew? This wasn’t a lapse. It was a crime.”
 
The Ministry of External Affairs has rejected Gandhi’s claims as “a misrepresentation of facts". 
 

Operation Sindoor Indian Army Defence India-Pakistan conflict

May 20 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

