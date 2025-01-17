Business Standard

Friday, January 17, 2025 | 07:40 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Jake Sullivan briefs USISPF board members on India-US relationship

Jake Sullivan briefs USISPF board members on India-US relationship

Sullivan, who was in India early this month, briefed the USISPF Board on the productive dialogue he had with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Sullivan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval on Monday.

Outgoing US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan | Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Outgoing US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Thursday addressed board members of the US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum on various aspects of bilateral relationship between the two largest democracies of the world and the landmark initiatives launched during the four years of the Biden administration.

Sullivan, who was in India early this month, briefed the USISPF Board on the productive dialogue he had with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his counterpart Ajit Doval, the Indian National Security Advisor, and External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar.

He touched on the comprehensive US-India partnership and the landmark initiatives launched during the Biden Administration, and how he prioritised his India visit in his limited time in the new year, USISPF said.

 

During the briefing, Sullivan underscored a broad array of initiatives spanning defense, technology, cyber and maritime security, and economic collaboration to enhance mutual interests and contribute to a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

Sullivan's leadership has been particularly pivotal in strengthening the US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) launched in 2022 at the direction of Biden and Modi.

Also Read

TikTok

TikTok meddled in various elections, including India's, say US Senators

AI Chips, artifical intelligence chips

India evaluates impact of US proposal on AI chip export restrictions

Mike Waltz

Mike Waltz signals continuation of Biden policies, calls India key partner

Tejasvi Surya

US Consulate to open in Bengaluru on Jan 17, says BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

India US Flag

US removes long standing restrictions on three Indian nuclear entities

Under iCET, the defense partnership continues to strengthen, with the launch of the India-US Defense Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X), which further expands defense synergy with the private sector, VCs, and defense innovation ecosystems, the media release said.

Jake Sullivan has been a champion in charting the course for robust U.S.-India relations. His leadership and collaborative spirit have propelled significant advancementsfrom iCET initiatives to joint endeavours in technology and defense cooperation. He's been a fine ambassador to the relationship and has fructified the partnership to the apex it is presently at. We extend our deepest gratitude for his unwavering commitment to deepening our strategic ties and wish him every success in his future endeavors, said Mukesh Aghi, president of USISPF.

During the discussion, Sullivan underscored the administration is leaving the US-India relationship in a very strong position and emphasized that the incoming team has an opportunity to continue work on this important agenda.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Gadkari holds talks with Singapore Prez, discusses sustainable fuel options

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President, Modi, Narendra Modi

Singapore key pillar of India's Act East policy, says President Murmu

Naxal, naxalite, weapon, pistol, crime

Security forces kill 12 naxalites in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Cyber security, IT, Technology, Computer, Cyber Crime, Online Fraud

Country can't rely on foreign cyber security resources: IT Secretary

Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Tharman, Singapore President, JP Nadda, Nadda

India, Singapore strengthen ties in advanced manufacturing, semiconductors

Topics : Joe Biden US India relations United States US NSA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVELaxmi Dental IPO AllotmentSaif Ali Khan NewsBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon