Monday, September 21, 2026 | 02:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / JCBL group gets technology transfer for 20-tonne heavy drop system

JCBL group gets technology transfer for 20-tonne heavy drop system

The system is designed to air-drop heavy equipment, armoured vehicles into remote and high-altitude areas

In this image posted on June 10, 2026, the first ?Made in India? Airbus C-295 military transport aircraft successfully completes its maiden test flight, in Vadodara, Gujarat. (@IAF_MCC/X via PTI Photo)

Representational image

Martand Mishra
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 2:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Punjab-based JCBL Group, through its defence subsidiary, has received the Licensing Agreement for Transfer of Technology from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for an indigenous 20-tonne Heavy Drop System designed for use with C-130J and C-17 transport aircraft.
 
The technology transfer from DRDO’s Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE) was handed over during the DRDO-Industry Synergy Meet last week in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and DRDO Chairman Rajesh Kumar Singh.
 
The system, known as the 20-tonne Heavy Drop System (Type V), was developed by JCBL Group’s defence division Airbornics Defence & Space in collaboration with ADRDE, DRDO. It was successfully tested by the Indian Army earlier this year in February.
 
 
“Critical elements of the system, including main parachutes, extractor systems and drop platforms, have been indigenously designed and engineered, contributing significantly to India's objectives of self-reliance in defence manufacturing,” the media statement read.

What is a heavy drop system?

A heavy drop system allows military equipment and vehicles that are too large or heavy for conventional personnel parachutes to be delivered from transport aircraft by parachute. The equipment is secured to a specially designed platform inside the aircraft. During an airdrop, an extraction parachute helps pull the platform and its load out of the aircraft, after which the main parachute system deploys to slow the descent and enable the load to reach the ground safely.
 
The capability is useful to paradrop military payloads in areas where road access is difficult or unavailable, or in cases of urgent deployment of equipment and stores. It allows troops to receive vehicles, ammunition, supplies and other heavy equipment without relying entirely on roads or existing landing infrastructure.
 
The Type V system is designed for low-velocity airdrop and can carry an all-up mass of up to about 20 tonnes. It can be used by heavy-lift aircraft such as the Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules and Boeing’s C-17 Globemaster. 

More From This Section

Long range one-way attack drone KAL being test flown from Pokhran range in Rajasthan

India's first indigenous long-range attack drone KAL tested at Pokhran

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with her Nepalese counterpart Swarnim Wagle in New Delhi last week

Central Himalayas to take centre stage at Balen Shah's first India visitpremium

Jodhpur: Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Marshal AP Singh, left, with JASDF Chief of Staff General Takehiro Morita during the joint air exercise 'Veer Guardian 2026', at Air Force Station, in Jodhpur, Rajasthan (PTI Photo)

Japanese fighter aircraft operate from Indian soil for the first time

BrahMos missile, BrahMos-NG, BrahMos Aerospace, Jaiteerth R Joshi, hypersonic missile, defence exports, Vietnam, Philippines, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Solar Industries

Gen Z considers India-Israel defence ties above US, France: Survey

How India's Russian Oil Imports Changed After the Ukraine War

India in touch with Russia over crew of detained tanker near Paradip: MEA

Topics : DRDO regional transport aircraft

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buyLenskart Solutions ShareNSE IPO GMP TodayGold and Silver PriceIIT Bombay Student SuicideDispute on Chandrasekaran TermAsian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 2:45 PM IST