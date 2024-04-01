Sensex (    %)
                             
Katchatheevu: Jaishankar says Nehru, Indira were 'indifferent' about issue

External Affairs Minister says over 6,000 Indian fishermen have been detained by Sri Lanka in past 20 years

He added that the issue has not cropped up suddenly, but was always a live matter | (Photo: PTI)

Bhaswar Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 10:59 AM IST

Previous prime ministers belonging to the Congress displayed indifference about the Katchatheevu island issue with Sri Lanka and gave away Indian fishermen's rights despite legal views to the contrary, claimed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a Monday press conference. 

Former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi described Katchatheevu, given to Sri Lanka in 1974 as part of a maritime boundary agreement, as a "little island" and a "little rock", Jaishankar said. 
He added that the issue has not cropped up suddenly, but was always a live matter. 

Claiming that the people of Tamil Nadu had long been misled over the issue, Jaishankar said that he was speaking on the matter today to inform the masses.
Jaishankar said that the Katchatheevu matter has been frequently raised in Parliament and has been a subject of frequent correspondence between the Centre and the Tamil Nadu state government. 

He added that he has replied to the chief minister of Tamil Nadu at least 21 times on the matter. 

Criticising the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) over its public posturing against the agreement, Jaishankar said its leader and then Tamil Nadu chief minister, M Karunanidhi, was kept fully informed about the agreement that was first reached between India and Sri Lanka in 1974. 

Jaishankar claimed that the Congress and DMK have raised the Katchatheevu issue in Parliament as if they bear no responsibility for it, when they are the parties which are responsible for the state of affairs today. 

He also alleged that the DMK had "connived" with the Congress in 1974 and afterwards in creating this situation. 

Jaishankar said that in 20 years, 6,184 Indian fishermen have been detained by Sri Lanka and 1,175 fishing vessels seized. 

He claimed that it was the Centre that has been working to ensure that the Indian fishermen are released. 

On the way forward, Jaishankar said, "We have to find a solution. We have to sit down and work it out with the Sri Lankan government." 

(With agency inputs) 

First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 10:59 AM IST

