Will deliver hundreds of armoured vehicles to Ukraine: French minister

The French military is currently replacing its old VAB armoured personnel carriers that started being used in 1979 by a new generation of armoured vehicles

Russia Ukraine conflict

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has upturned the supply chain, already reeling from the pandemic. The resurgence of Covid-19 and global disruptions can impact India’s exports and capital inflows | FILE PHOTO: REUTERS

AP Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2024 | 7:50 PM IST

French Defence Minister Sbastien Lecornu said France is to deliver hundreds of armoured vehicles by the beginning of next year to Ukraine as part of a new package of military aid for the country that just entered its third year since the Russian invasion.
In an interview with the French newspaper La Tribune's Sunday edition, Lecornu said that to hold such an extensive front line, the Ukrainian army needs, for example, our armoured personnel carriers. It's absolutely key for troop mobility.
The French military is currently replacing its old VAB armoured personnel carriers that started being used in 1979 by a new generation of armoured vehicles. This old equipment, still operational, is going directly to Ukraine in large quantities. We're talking about hundreds (of vehicles) in 2024 and early 2025, Lecornu said.
Lecornu also said France will provide Ukraine with more anti-aircraft missiles.
The move comes as France's government is pushing its military industry to boost its production to meet Kyiv's urgent needs for ammunition.
Lecornu on Tuesday said France will soon be able to deliver 78 Caesar howitzers to Ukraine and will increase its supply of shells.

France Ukraine Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Mar 31 2024 | 7:50 PM IST

