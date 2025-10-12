Sunday, October 12, 2025 | 11:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Khurelsukh Ukhnaa to Anita Anand: World leaders visiting India this week

Khurelsukh Ukhnaa

Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 11:19 PM IST

Khurelsukh Ukhnaa will visit India from October 13–16, along with a business delegation. This will be the first visit by a Mongolian president to India in 25 years. India and Mongolia “are strategic partners, spiritual neighbours, and Third Neighbours,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said. India-Mongolia bilateral trade stood at $111 million in 2024, negligible compared to Mongolia’s $19 billion trade with China. India is keen to build on its single-largest project of assistance — to construct a $1.7 billion oil refinery in Mongolia — and exploring import of coking coal and other critical minerals.
 
Canadian foreign minister
 
 
Anita Anand landed in New Delhi on Sunday for a two-day visit, during which she will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday.
 
She will also visit Mumbai on Tuesday. Anand’s visit would further consolidate the “reset” in India-Canada ties in recent months. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the G7 Summit in Canada in June, and held bilateral talks. Indian and Canadian high commissioners met on September 18, while Jaishankar and Anand met in New York on September 29.
 
Brazilian Vice President
 
Geraldo Alckmin is also scheduled to visit India this week. The visit will lay the groundwork for Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s visit to India. India and Brazil, at a meeting in New Delhi on October 3, led by their respective national security advisers, reviewed the steps taken to strengthen their ties since July in sectors such as defence and security, energy, rare earths and critical minerals, health and pharmaceuticals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Brazil in July where Lula and he set a target to increase bilateral trade to $20 billion over the next five years.
 

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 11:18 PM IST

