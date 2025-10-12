US envoy-designate meets PM Modi as India readies for Gaza peace summit

Hours after United States (US) Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, official sources in New Delhi said that Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh would represent the Prime Minister at the signing ceremony of the peace plan for Gaza in Egypt on Monday.
Sources said the invite to the Prime Minister was from US President Donald Trump, who has also travelled to the coastal city of Sharm el-Sheikh, the venue of the “peace summit,” along with Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi. The two leaders will co-host the summit with the objective of ending the two-year war in Gaza.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron are among the over 20 heads of state and government scheduled to attend the summit. Prime Minister Modi has supported and endorsed the Trump-initiated Gaza peace plan, including through social media posts and a personal congratulatory phone call on October 9.
Gor meets Modi, presents photo signed by Trump
On Saturday, after meeting the Prime Minister, Gor said that the US “values” its relationship with India. Gor also handed over to Modi a framed photo of the Prime Minister and President Donald Trump taken during Modi’s visit to Washington, DC, in February. The photo carried a handwritten message from Trump: “Mr Prime Minister, you are great,” followed by his signature.
It is understood that Gor’s six-day visit to India will lay the groundwork for Modi’s meeting with Trump on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit later this month.
Talks focus on defence, trade and critical minerals
Gor’s meetings with Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval on Saturday focused on cooperation in areas of defence, trade and critical minerals.
New Delhi, which has refrained from criticising Trump over the 50 per cent tariffs imposed on Indian goods and restrictions on H-1B visas that have hurt Indian interests, is hopeful of a breakthrough in trade negotiations.
In a post on X on Saturday, Modi said he was “glad” to receive Gor. “I'm confident that his tenure will further strengthen the India–US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership,” the Prime Minister said.
Gor said his meeting with Modi focused on defence, trade, technology and critical minerals, adding that President Trump considered Modi “a great leader and personal friend.”
“US values its partnership with India,” says Gor
“We had a great series of meetings, including with Foreign Secretary Misri, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, and National Security Adviser Doval,” Gor told PTI and other media outlets.
“We just finished an incredible meeting with Prime Minister Modi where we discussed bilateral issues including defence, trade and technology. We also discussed the importance of critical minerals and their value to both our nations,” Gor said.
“The US values its relationship with India, and under the strong leadership of President Donald J Trump and Prime Minister Modi, I am optimistic about the days ahead for both of our nations,” he said.
“President Trump considers Modi a great and personal friend. In fact, just before I left for New Delhi, they had an incredible phone call. That is something that will continue over the weeks and months ahead,” Gor added.
Gor’s visit marks new phase in India–US ties
Gor, accompanied by Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Michael J Rigas, is visiting New Delhi days after his appointment as the US envoy to India was confirmed by the Senate.
Following his meeting with Gor, Jaishankar said on X, “Pleased to meet Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor of the US today in New Delhi. Discussed the India–US relationship and its global significance.”
On Foreign Secretary Misri’s meeting with Gor, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: “They had a productive exchange on the India–US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and its shared priorities.”
American officials said Gor would not present his credentials as the US envoy to the President of India during this visit. It is rare for an ambassador-designate to meet the Prime Minister before presenting their credentials to the President.