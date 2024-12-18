Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Kolkata-built INS Nirdeshak with 80% indigenous content commissioned today

Kolkata-built INS Nirdeshak with 80% indigenous content commissioned today

According to an official statement by the Ministry of Defence, 'Nirdeshak' is the second vessel of the Survey Vessel (Large) Project

Combined operations of Indian Navy's two aircraft carriers, INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant. Photo credit: PIB

The ship represents the reincarnation of the erstwhile Nirdeshak. | Representational

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 11:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Sanjay Seth, the Raksha Rajya Mantri (Minister of State for Defence) will be presiding over the Commissioning Ceremony of 'Nirdeshak' navy vessel today, at Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

According to an official statement by the Ministry of Defence, 'Nirdeshak' is the second vessel of the Survey Vessel (Large) Project, constructed at GRSE Kolkata, showcasing over 80 per cent indigenous content.

"The ship exemplifies India's commitment to self-reliance (Aatmanirbharta) in defence manufacturing and highlights the expertise of the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau alongside significant contributions from MSMEs, SAIL, and private industry partners," the statement read.

The ship represents the reincarnation of the erstwhile Nirdeshak, which served the Indian Navy with distinction for 32 years until its decommissioning in 2014.

 

The new vessel is set to honour the legacy of its predecessor and also "set new benchmarks with its advanced operational capabilities and endurance of 25 days at sea with a top speed of over 18 knots."

"The commissioning of Nirdeshak marks a significant milestone in the modernisation of the Indian Navy's hydrographic fleet and reinforces the nation's SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision," read the MoD statement.

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

'If they tax us, we tax them': Trump threatens reciprocal tariffs on India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar with Armenian delegation

VP Dhankhar meets Armenian delegation, discusses strengthening ties, trade

Ajit Doval, Ajit, Doval

Doval holds talks with Chinese foreign minister on bilateral ties, border

India china, India, China

Prez Xi stressed improving ties during meeting with PM Modi: Chinese FM

India, Bhutan

Bhutan king, Assam CM discuss promotion of regional economic development

The event will showcase India's maritime strength, indigenisation efforts, and leadership in promoting regional security and scientific exploration.

The ceremony will be hosted by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, and will be attended by senior naval officials, representatives from Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), and other distinguished dignitaries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Google eyeing big AI opportunity in Vizag: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

explosion, Blast, Andhra Pradesh Blast, Anakapalle Blast

Andhra CM to visit pharma unit accident site, interact with those injured

Andhra Pradesh chemical factory blast

At least 15 injured in reactor explosion at Andhra Pradesh chemical factory

Shipping, trade, import, export

Vizag beats Mumbai port; emerges as India's top seafood exporting gateway

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump sues Iowa newspaper, alleges fraud in pre-election polling results

Topics : Indian Navy Visakhapatnam defence firms MSMEs Andhra Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 11:58 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayMobikwik IPO listingIGI IPO AllotmentIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon