L&T launches second multi-purpose vessel for Navy from Kattupalli shipyard

The launch of the vessel, christened INS Utkarsh, comes within three months of the launch of the first MPV INS Samarthak

INS Teg, the fourth Talwar-class frigate constructed for the Indian Navy, at sea. Image credit: Wikimedia Commons (Author: Indian Navy)

The first vessel is being readied for undergoing tests and trials prior to its delivery to the Indian Navy. | Representative Image: Indian Navy

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has launched the second multi-purpose vessel for the Indian Navy from its Kattupalli Shipyard near Chennai.

The launch of the vessel, christened INS Utkarsh, comes within three months of the launch of the first MPV INS Samarthak.

The first vessel is being readied for undergoing tests and trials prior to its delivery to the Indian Navy, L&T said in a statement on Tuesday.

The multi-purpose vessels (MPVs) are highly specialised and play multiple roles, including serving as trial platforms, for the development of next generation weapons and sensors. They will perform maritime surveillance, humanitarian assistance, combat sea pollution, besides taking up launch and recovery of surface and aerial assets, etc.

 

The design engineering of the MPVs has been undertaken at L&T's in-house warship design centre at Chennai and the construction is accomplished at the company's Katupalli Shipyard.

L&T is also constructing three Cadet Training Ships and six other defence vessels for the Indian Navy on public-private-partnership model. This apart, the repair of the Indian naval ship INS Tir is underway at the Kattupalli Shipyard.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

