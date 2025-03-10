Monday, March 10, 2025 | 07:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Mauritius key partner of India in Indian Ocean: PM Modi ahead of visit

Mauritius key partner of India in Indian Ocean: PM Modi ahead of visit

The prime minister said the close and historical people-to-people connect between the two sides is a source of shared pride

Modi, Narendra Modi

Modi is visiting the island nation on March 11 and 12. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 7:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As he embarks on a two-day trip to Mauritius, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the visit will open a "new and bright" chapter in the ties between the two nations.

Modi is visiting the island nation on March 11 and 12.

"Mauritius is a close maritime neighbour, a key partner in the Indian Ocean, and a gateway to the African Continent. We are connected by history, geography and culture," Modi said in his departure statement.

"Deep mutual trust, a shared belief in the values of democracy, and celebration of our diversity are our strengths," he said.

The prime minister said the close and historical people-to-people connect between the two sides is a source of shared pride. "We have made significant strides in the past 10 years with people centric initiatives."  "I am confident that this visit will build on the foundations of the past and open a new and bright chapter in the India and Mauritius relationship," he added.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

INS Sarvekshak, Indian Navy

INS Tarkash aids Iranian Dhow near Somalia, restores water supply

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM likely to upgrade security ties, sign key pacts during Mauritius visit

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar wraps UK visit after 'injecting fresh momentum' into partnership

Mark Carney

'Opportunities to rebuild ties with India': New Canadian PM Mark Carney

Modi, Narendra Modi, Christopher Luxon

New Zealand PM Luxon to make an official visit to India from March 16-20

Topics : India-Mauritius India-Mauritius relations India-Mauritius treaty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 7:42 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Weather CBSE Class 10th Maths Paper AnalysisLatest News LIVEParliament Budget Session LIVEIFFA Awards 2025 List TSPSC Results 2025 Declared
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon