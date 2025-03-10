Monday, March 10, 2025 | 03:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
'There are opportunities to rebuild relationship with India: Mark Carney

'There are opportunities to rebuild relationship with India: Mark Carney

Mark Carney, who is set to become the next PM of Canada, said there needs to be a shared sense of values around that commercial relationship

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 3:29 PM IST

Mark Carney, the new leader of Canada’s ruling Liberal Party, recently expressed his intention to “rebuild” ties with India, which suffered under outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
 
The 59-year-old former banker is set to become Canada’s next Prime Minister and also wants to strengthen trade ties with New Delhi. Speaking at an event in Calgary last week, Carney said, “What Canada will be looking to do is to diversify our trading relationships with like-minded countries, and there are opportunities to rebuild the relationship with India.”
 
He was speaking about the issue of US tariffs on Canada. "And there are opportunities to rebuild the relationship with India. There needs to be a shared sense of values around that commercial relationship. If I'm prime minister, I look forward to the opportunity to build that," he said.
 
 
Carney secured 85.9 per cent of votes in the Liberal Party leadership race, replacing Trudeau as the party’s top leader.
 
[With inputs from agencies]
 

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

