MEA's shrinking share amid India's global ambitions flags funding gap
Despite higher outlay, MEA's share in Budget remains low, raising concerns over funding gaps as India expands its global diplomatic footprint
Archis Mohan
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In its report on the Ministry of External Affairs’ (MEA’s) demand for grants tabled in Parliament on March 17, the parliamentary standing committee on external affairs noted that the ministry has been allocated ₹22,118.97 crore in the Budget Estimates (BE) for 2026-27 (FY27). This is an increase of 7.81 per cent over the FY26 BE of ₹20,516.61 crore and 1.73 per cent over the FY26 Revised Estimates (RE) of ₹21,742.74 crore.