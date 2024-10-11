Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi expresses grief for Hurricane Milton victims to Blinken at ASEAN

PM Modi expresses grief for Hurricane Milton victims to Blinken at ASEAN

Following that, he interacted with the Indian diaspora in Vientiane. He greeted Indian community members as they were excited to meet him outside the hotel in Laos

Modi, Narendra Modi, Antony Blinken, Blinken

As the two leaders met, PM Modi also extended condolences on the loss of at least 14 lives in the US due to Hurricane Milton since Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 11:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Vientiane here.

As the two leaders met, PM Modi also extended condolences on the loss of at least 14 lives in the US due to Hurricane Milton since Wednesday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Laos. He participated in the 21st ASEAN-India Summit on Thursday and is slated to participate in the East Asia Summit today.

His visit is significant as this year marks a decade of India's Act East Policy.

 

Sharing the details of PM Modi's visit to Laos, Jaiswal said on Thursday, "PM Modi has arrived in Vientiane, the capital of Laos. At the airport, he was received by senior ministers of the Laos government and accorded a ceremonial welcome but what was truly special was the warm and very significant, meaningful welcome that he received at the hotel."

Upon arrival, the Prime Minister was welcomed by the Minister of Home Affairs of Laos, Vilayvong Bouddakham.

More From This Section

IMF, International Monetary Fund

IMF's new demand set to dissuade Chinese investments into Pakistan

Karachi airport, Pakistan Blast

Days ahead of SCO summit, gunmen kill 20 in Pakistan's Balochistan

India-Germany, India Germany flag

India, Germany to finalise agenda for PM Modi-Scholz meeting, says envoy

Israel strike

Toll rises to 22 in Israeli strikes in central Beirut, 27 in Gaza school

MALABAR 2024, Indian Navy, Japan SDF, US fleet, Australia navy chief

MALABAR 2024: Indian Navy chief, Japan SDF head hold meet to boost ties

PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour in the capital city of Vientiane.

Following that, he interacted with the Indian diaspora in Vientiane. He greeted Indian community members as they were excited to meet him outside the hotel in Laos.

Several dignitaries, including Laos' Minister of Home Affairs, Minister of Education and Sports, Governor of Bank of Laos and Mayor of Vientiane were present to welcome PM Modi.

Prime Minister Modi upon his arrival to Laos, also witnessed an episode of Lao Ramayan - called Phalak Phalam performed by the prestigious Royal Theatre of Luang Prabang. Ramayan continues to be celebrated in Laos, along with several other facets of Indian culture and tradition that have been practised and preserved in Laos for centuries.

Sharing pictures of the Ramayan performance that he witnessed in Laos, PM Modi wrote on X, "Vijaya Dashami is a few days away and today in Lao PDR, I saw a part of the Lao Ramayana, highlighting the victory of Prabhu Shri Ram over Ravan. It is heartening to see the people here remain in touch with the Ramayan. May the blessings of Prabhu Shri Ram always remain upon us!"

India and Laos have historical and civilizational links reflected in the common heritage of Buddhism and Ramayana. Bilateral relations with Laos are friendly and were established in 1956.


Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump vows reciprocal tariffs on India, calls it the biggest tariff charger

Eric Garcetti

US, India share vision to connect, protect people using tech: Eric Garcetti

AI, Artificial Intelligence

India, US collaborate on 'safe, secure, trustworthy' AI, says Seth Center

Ratan Tata

US mourns death of industrialist Ratan Tata who 'drove India to prosperity'

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller

Regional topics, including Bangladesh, frequently discussed with India: US

Topics : Narendra Modi US India relations ASEAN summit Antony Blinken

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon