India, US collaborate on 'safe, secure, trustworthy' AI, says Seth Center

Among other areas of cooperation, India and the US's focus has also been on critical and emerging technologies that include artificial intelligence and quantum technologies

AI, Artificial Intelligence

(Photo: Reuetrs)

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 8:28 PM IST

India and the United States (US) are working closely to enable ‘safe, secure, trustworthy’ artificial intelligence (AI) that can be applied in diverse societies, Seth Center, acting special envoy for critical and emerging technology, said on Thursday.

“The US and India have been working closely. I've worked closely with my Indian counterparts in a bunch of multilateral settings and bilaterally to get this architecture right, and I think what we've realised the next phase in bringing this international AI conversation forward is to ensure that we get the science of AI right," Center said during his visit to India.

"To get the science of AI right in a way that ensures that we know when it's safe to deploy AI systems and, if necessary, when safety risks emerge once AI systems are deployed,” Center said during his visit to India," Centre elaborated.

He added that the best way to achieve that will be with the support of government institutes that can bring together the expertise of the private sector, as well as the international community, and connect it to government resources.

However, there is also a need to ensure that there are going to be common standards regarding the same, Center explained.

Among other areas of cooperation, India and the US’s focus has also been on critical and emerging technologies that include artificial intelligence and quantum technologies.

As a part of the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies  — a collaborative framework between India and the US and India to enhance cooperation in developing fields of technology — grants worth $2 million were handed to 17 awardees on Thursday.

“The focus was on finding projects that were going to transform and improve lives.  In artificial intelligence, if you look at the grants that are going to be focused on the ways in which AI is going to improve cancer screening, the ways in which AI is going to enable the precise kinds of measurements of air quality that are going to improve lives. And so very practical applications of cutting-edge technologies,” he added.

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 8:28 PM IST

