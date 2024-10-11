Business Standard
India, Germany to finalise agenda for PM Modi-Scholz meeting, says envoy

On Tuesday, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh held a telephone conversation with German Federal Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius

Ackermann viewed the call as a precursor to the upcoming intergovernmental consultations scheduled later this month. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 10:23 AM IST

Ahead of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit, the country's Ambassador to India Phillip Ackermann has outlined key discussion areas for the intergovernmental consultations.

He said the consultations are being finalised through a series of visits and phone calls between high-level officials from both countries.

"I think what we will see is a significant focus on the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership that we have with India, a substantial emphasis on military and strategic policy, and defence.

"It will also include important discussions on migration, which is a vital aspect of our cooperation," the ambassador told PTI Videos.

 

Furthermore, the agenda will address the dynamics of German and Indian businesses operating in each other's countries.

On Tuesday, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh held a telephone conversation with German Federal Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius.

Ackermann viewed the call as a precursor to the upcoming intergovernmental consultations scheduled later this month.

"There is a lot on the table. Projects have been discussed. We'll see a very successful and fruitful bilateral meeting later this month. The two sides need to prepare a strong agenda to ensure a guaranteed outcome," the ambassador emphasised.

Last week, German National Security Advisor Jens Pltner engaged in separate discussions with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to prepare for Scholz's upcoming visit.

Scholz's trip will involve extensive discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the India-Germany Intergovernmental Commission (IGC).


First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 10:22 AM IST

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 10:22 AM IST

