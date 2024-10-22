Business Standard
Need for partnership between defence R&D teams of India, Singapore: Prez

Murmu was happy to note that the bilateral relationship has been elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership, according to a statement by the President's office

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 8:20 PM IST

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said there is a need for closer collaboration between research and development teams of India and Singapore to benefit from the latest expertise and technological advancements.

Welcoming Singapore's Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, who had called on the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, she said the two countries have a rich history of bilateral cooperation, which has been further boosted by the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the South East Asian country and the conclusion of the 2nd round of India-Singapore ministerial roundtable meeting.

She also noted the need for closer collaboration between defence research and development teams of both countries, to benefit from the latest expertise and technological advancements in the defence domain, the statement said.

The President congratulated Singapore for successfully co-hosting the maiden ASEAN-India maritime exercise, and conveyed best wishes to the armed forces of both sides for the upcoming series of joint exercises.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 8:20 PM IST

