Friday, June 20, 2025 | 10:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Nepal authorities lift restrictions on organising protests in Kathmandu

Nepal authorities lift restrictions on organising protests in Kathmandu

The protests were disrupting business activities and transportation services, the local administration had said

Nepal Rally, Gyanendra Shah Supporters

Pro-monarchist groups had earlier said they would continue the protest until the monarchy was restored. | File Photo

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 10:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nepal authorities have lifted the restrictions imposed on organising protests in most parts of the national capital, according to an official notice.

The order issued on May 31 prohibiting sit-ins, hunger strikes, protests, public gatherings and demonstrations within the Ring Road areas of Kathmandu has been withdrawn effective from June 19, said the notice issued by the Kathmandu District Administrative Office on Thursday.

The pro-monarchy protesters, demanding the reinstatement of the monarchy and the establishment of a Hindu state in Nepal, were organising protest programmes before the restrictions were imposed.

The protests were disrupting business activities and transportation services, the local administration had said.

 

Pro-monarchist groups, including the Rastriya Prajatantra Party and supporters of former king Gyanendra Shah, had earlier said they would continue the protest until the monarchy was restored.

However, they have withdrawn protest programmes due to the onset of the monsoon in Nepal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Quantum Tech Indian Army

Major progress in developing indigenous post-quantum tools: Indian Army

Kenya airport

Kenya's ex-PM disappointed Adani deal for JKI airport expansion failed

PremiumF-35 Fighter jets

British stealth jet stays parked in Kerala days after emergency landing

Boarding of the evacuation flight from Ashgabat, Turkmenistan

Operation Sindhu: Iran opens airspace for Indian evacuation flights

China Pakistan

China, Pakistan, Bangladesh hold inaugural trilateral ministerial meet

Topics : Nepal Kathmandu

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 10:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayEng vs India Test Match Live ScorePremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon